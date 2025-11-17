Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Q3: Swiss GDP Falls Amid Global Slowdown, Tariff Shock

Q3: Swiss GDP Falls Amid Global Slowdown, Tariff Shock


2025-11-17 02:09:19
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss economy has felt the full impact of the introduction of 39% US tariffs in August and the slowdown in the global economy. An initial estimate shows a contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) from July to the end of September. This content was published on November 17, 2025 - 11:05 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Schweizer Wirtschaft schrumpft wegen US-Zöllen deutlich Original Read more: Schweizer Wirtschaft schrumpft wegen US-Zöllen deu

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

GDP shrank by 0.5% in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), which published a seasonally adjusted estimate on Monday that is produced around 45 days after the end of a quarter.

In the second quarter, the country posted growth of just 0.1% compared with the previous quarter and excluding the impact of sporting events, following growth of 0.7% between January and March.

More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland secures US tariff rate cut to 15%

This content was published on Nov 14, 2025 The United States will cut its tariffs on goods from Switzerland to 15% from 39% under a new framework trade agreement.

Read more: Switzerland secures US tariff rate cut t

MENAFN17112025000210011054ID1110356282



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search