Q3: Swiss GDP Falls Amid Global Slowdown, Tariff Shock
GDP shrank by 0.5% in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), which published a seasonally adjusted estimate on Monday that is produced around 45 days after the end of a quarter.
In the second quarter, the country posted growth of just 0.1% compared with the previous quarter and excluding the impact of sporting events, following growth of 0.7% between January and March.More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland secures US tariff rate cut to 15%
This content was published on Nov 14, 2025 The United States will cut its tariffs on goods from Switzerland to 15% from 39% under a new framework trade agreement.Read more: Switzerland secures US tariff rate cut t
