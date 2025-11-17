Q3: Swiss GDP Falls Amid Global Slowdown, Tariff Shock

GDP shrank by 0.5% in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), which published a seasonally adjusted estimate on Monday that is produced around 45 days after the end of a quarter.

In the second quarter, the country posted growth of just 0.1% compared with the previous quarter and excluding the impact of sporting events, following growth of 0.7% between January and March.

