Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UBS Chair Talked To Scott Bessent About Moving Bank To US

UBS Chair Talked To Scott Bessent About Moving Bank To US


2025-11-17 02:09:18
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) UBS chair Colm Kelleher and US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent have privately discussed moving the bank's headquarters to the US, as the Zurich-based lender explores contingency plans to leave Switzerland if the government does not back down on new capital rules. This content was published on November 17, 2025 - 14:07 4 minutes Ortenca Aliaj and Simon Foy in London, Mercedes Ruehl in Zurich and Claire Jones in Washington, Financial Times

Kelleher and Bessent held talks in recent months about what a move to the US would look like for the lender, with the Trump administration receptive to welcoming one of Switzerland's most prized assets, according to three people familiar with the conversation.

External Content

The talks with Bessent are part of an ongoing effort by Kelleher to put pressure on the Swiss government over proposed capital requirements that would force UBS to hold an additional $26 billion (CHF20.7 billion) of capital, a move UBS has described as“extreme” and disproportionate.

The uncertainty surrounding the planned changes has weighed on the bank's share price, and a public and private lobbying campaign by the lender's management has so far yielded few results.

UBS has argued that the new requirements go further than those required of global peers and would reduce its ability to compete internationally.

Meanwhile, the Swiss government has said it needs to shore up the country's banking system to avoid another Credit Suisse-style collapse. UBS acquired its crosstown rival in 2023 in a state-orchestrated rescue.

“As we have said repeatedly, we want to continue to operate successfully as a global bank out of Switzerland,” UBS said.

More More Workplace UBS CEO Ermotti: 'we never threatened to leave Switzerland'

This content was published on Sep 30, 2025 UBS CEO Ermotti assures the bank never threatened to leave Switzerland amid regulatory debates.

Read more: UBS CEO Ermotti: 'we never threatened to leave Switzer

MENAFN17112025000210011054ID1110356280



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search