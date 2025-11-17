Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Federal Railways To Extend Night Train Service Trial In 2026

2025-11-17 02:09:18
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Federal Railways is adapting its national rail timetable on December 14 and plans to introduce a night train service on the Bern-Zurich-Winterthur route. This content was published on November 17, 2025 - 14:43 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Federal Railways tested this night-time link on several weekends in spring and autumn, the CH-Media newspaper group reported on Monday. It is thought to be useful for leisure travellers and passengers with early departures from Zurich Airport.

Federal Railways therefore plans to extend the trial in 2026. The night connections would be offered almost every Friday and Saturday night. The train departs from Winterthur at 1.40am and arrives in Bern at 3.04am. A night train leaves Bern at 3am and arrives in Winterthur at 4.32am. Air travellers arrive at Zurich Airport at 4.16am.

Swissinfo

