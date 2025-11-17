Swiss Federal Railways To Extend Night Train Service Trial In 2026

Federal Railways tested this night-time link on several weekends in spring and autumn, the CH-Media newspaper group reported on Monday. It is thought to be useful for leisure travellers and passengers with early departures from Zurich Airport.

Federal Railways therefore plans to extend the trial in 2026. The night connections would be offered almost every Friday and Saturday night. The train departs from Winterthur at 1.40am and arrives in Bern at 3.04am. A night train leaves Bern at 3am and arrives in Winterthur at 4.32am. Air travellers arrive at Zurich Airport at 4.16am.

This content was published on Sep 26, 2024 Weekend night train service to be extended between major cities in Switzerland.