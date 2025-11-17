Exports Stagnate, Imports Rise 14% In Oct, Trade Gap Widens

MENAFN - KNN India)India's overall exports for October 2025 are estimated at USD 72.89 billion, marking a marginal decline of 0.68 per cent compared to October 2024, according to provisional trade data released on Monday.

Total imports for the month rose sharply by 14.87 per cent to USD 94.70 billion, widening the overall trade deficit to USD 21.80 billion, up from USD 9.05 billion a year earlier.

Merchandise exports fell to USD 34.38 billion from USD 38.98 billion in October 2024, while merchandise imports increased to USD 76.06 billion from USD 65.21 billion.

Services exports, however, posted steady growth, rising to an estimated USD 38.52 billion from USD 34.41 billion, with services imports also edging up to USD 18.64 billion.

During April–October 2025, India's total exports stood at USD 491.80 billion, a growth of 4.84 per cent over the same period last year. Total imports during the period grew 5.74 per cent to USD 569.95 billion.

The cumulative trade deficit for the seven-month period widened to USD 78.14 billion from USD 69.92 billion in April–October 2024.

Merchandise exports for April–October 2025 inched up to USD 254.25 billion, compared to USD 252.66 billion a year earlier, while merchandise imports rose to USD 451.08 billion from USD 424.06 billion.

The merchandise trade deficit widened to USD 196.82 billion during the period.

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in October 2025 declined to USD 28.14 billion from USD 31.32 billion, while imports in this category increased to USD 42.78 billion from USD 39.58 billion.

Over April–October 2025, these exports grew to USD 203.40 billion, compared to USD 194.41 billion in the corresponding period last year, while imports rose to USD 286.28 billion.

Services trade remained a bright spot. Services exports during April–October 2025 rose 9.75 per cent to an estimated USD 237.55 billion, while services imports reached USD 118.87 billion.

The services trade surplus widened to USD 118.68 billion, up from USD 101.49 billion a year ago.

Among export commodities, cashew (126.85 per cent), meat, dairy and poultry products (30.87 per cent), electronic goods (19.05 per cent), other cereals (14.71 per cent), marine products (11.08 per cent) and coffee (10.91 per cent) recorded robust growth in October 2025.

On the import side, categories such as precious stones, petroleum products, pulp and waste paper, iron and steel, newsprint and pulses saw declines.

China, Spain, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Tanzania were the top-performing export destinations in October 2025 in terms of value growth. For the April–October period, the United States, China, the UAE, Spain and Hong Kong led export growth.

Switzerland, Hong Kong, China, the UK and the UAE emerged as the fastest-growing import sources during October 2025, while China, the UAE, Hong Kong, Ireland and the United States showed the highest growth in imports over the April–October period.

