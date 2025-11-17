TRON And Realopen Launch $50,000 Holiday Campaign To Power Luxury Real Estate Purchases With USDT On TRON

Los Angeles, California, November 17th, 2025, NewsDirect

RealOpen, the leading platform for buying real estate with crypto, today announced the launch of a 50,000 USDT“Fast Moves, Fast Payments” Holiday Campaign in collaboration with TRON, the leading settlement layer for stablecoin transactions. The holiday campaign offers up to 50,000 USDT in rewards for eligible U.S. homebuyers who purchase real estate through RealOpen using USDT on the TRON blockchain.

Introducing Blockchain Speed to Real Estate

RealOpen combines the reliability of traditional real estate with the speed and efficiency of crypto. Through its platform, buyers can purchase any property on the market and fund directly with digital assets-no need for the seller to accept crypto. The company also promotes select luxury and celebrity listings, including Gene Simmons' Beverly Hills estate, showcasing how crypto funding can power seamless, high-value property purchases. In collaboration with TRON, RealOpen is introducing blockchain innovation to the luxury property market through a holiday campaign.

Launching amid growing mainstream adoption of stablecoins, the TRON x RealOpen campaign highlights how crypto transactions are now being integrated into the real estate ecosystem. Together, they're demonstrating how USDT on TRON enables secure, transparent, and near-instant closings-proving that closing on your dream home at crypto speed isn't the future, it's here.

It's not just theory. RealOpen's first USDT-on-TRON closing in Pennsylvania earlier this year marked the start of a broader shift, with additional on-chain transactions and even builders entering the space. Pearl Homes' Hunter's Point-the nation's first net-zero master-planned community-now accepts crypto-backed offers through RealOpen. The shift from innovation to everyday utility is already underway.

“Fast Moves, Fast Payments” Campaign

Beginning on November 17 and through the duration of the campaign, eligible homebuyers in the United States can earn rewards when purchasing qualifying properties through RealOpen using USDT on the TRON blockchain:



Up to 10,000 USDT for properties valued at $2,000,000 or more Up to 5,000 USDT for properties valued between $500,000 and $2,000,000

Rewards for eligible buyers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until the total 50,000 USDT cap is reached. Terms and conditions apply. For complete terms and eligibility details, please visit: realopen/trondao/fast-moves-fast-payments.

TRON stands at the forefront of blockchain adoption, processing more than $23 billion in USDT transactions every day. With around 3.37 million active wallets generating over 10 million transactions daily, the network continues to demonstrate unmatched scale and reliability. As of November 2025, TRON hosts over 344 million user accounts, has facilitated more than 12 billion transactions, and secures over $24 billion in total value locked. TRON has become one of the world's leading settlement layers for real-world payments. Its advanced infrastructure allows buyers to fund property purchases directly from their TRON wallets, quickly, securely, and without reliance on centralized intermediaries.

The collaboration between TRON and RealOpen highlights the expanding role of blockchain technology within traditional sectors such as real estate. By combining TRON's established blockchain infrastructure with RealOpen's platform for real-world property transactions, the collaboration demonstrates how digital assets can be used securely and efficiently in the real world. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to advancing innovation, transparency, and accessibility in the global real estate market.

About RealOpen

RealOpen is the easiest and most efficient way for high-net-worth crypto holders to purchase real estate. The company bridges digital assets and property transactions, validating on-chain funds, converting crypto to fiat at closing, and enabling fast, seamless funding. RealOpen partners with leading builders, brokers, and crypto ecosystems to bring real-world asset ownership into the Web3 era-where buying a home can move as fast as the blockchain itself.

RealOpen | X | Instagram

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $76 billion. As of November 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 344 million in total user accounts, more than 12 billion in total transactions, and over $24 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDA | X | YouTub | Telegra | Discord | Reddi | GitHu | Mediu | Foru

Contacts

Yeweon Park

[email protected]

John Bauer

[email protected]

