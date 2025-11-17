Investornewsbreaks Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Reports New Data Showing Buntanetap Reverses Cognitive Decline In Parkinson's Patients With Amyloid Co-Pathology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) released new findings from its Phase 3 early Parkinson's disease study showing that buntanetap halted cognitive decline across all patients and delivered the strongest benefit in those with mild dementia and amyloid co-pathology, a group representing about 25% of the study population. These patients typically experience faster cognitive deterioration, but treatment with buntanetap reversed this decline and produced measurable reductions in pTau217, total tau and brain-derived tau-biomarkers associated with Alzheimer's pathology. Annovis noted that the data reinforce its view that neurodegenerative diseases often overlap and require therapies capable of targeting multiple toxic proteins, positioning buntanetap as a potentially broad-acting treatment for cognitive impairment across Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease biology.

To view the full press release, visit

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN