Networknewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Closes $7.4M Registered Direct As Company Targets Cash Flow Positive In Q1 2026


2025-11-17 02:02:53
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), the digital mortgage lender built for next-generation homeowners, closed a $7.4 million registered direct offering with three funds taking long positions, noting it does not expect to raise additional capital to reach its cash flow positive goal for Q1 2026. The Company reported its lending entity was cash flow positive in October and confirmed its S-1 for an ELOC became automatically effective on Nov. 10, although Beeline is locked out of using the facility for 60 days under the terms of the offering. Any future ELOC use would be limited to a special project or potential repurchase of Series A shares if economically favorable. Beeline aims to enhance shareholder value by redeeming Series A preferred shares in 2026 and reducing dilution, having already redeemed its Series E preferred shares last week to prevent the issuance of 800,000 common shares.

To view the full press release, visit

About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline is a next-generation mortgage and home-equity company simplifying the path to homeownership and liquidity. By combining blockchain technology, automation, and a customer-first digital experience, Beeline makes financing a home - or unlocking its value - faster, fairer, and more transparent. For more, visit .

