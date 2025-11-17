Information Regarding Executed Transactions Within The Framework Of A Share Buyback Programme (Outside The Liquidity Agreement) From 10 To 14 November
|Issuer's name
|Issuer's code (LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN code
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of shares
|Value in EUR
|Market (MIC code)
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|10/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|210,574
|10.98
|2,312,539
|XPAR
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|10/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|136,100
|10.98
|1,494,235
|DXE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|10/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|25,600
|10.98
|281,095
|TQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|10/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|19,700
|10.98
|216,243
|AQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|11/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|80,634
|10.89
|878,139
|XPAR
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|11/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|128,361
|10.89
|1,397,867
|DXE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|11/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|18,221
|10.89
|198,344
|TQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|11/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|20,368
|10.89
|221,853
|AQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|12/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|79,505
|11.00
|874,784
|XPAR
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|12/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|108,667
|11.00
|1,195,662
|DXE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|12/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|24,562
|10.99
|269,917
|TQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|12/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|19,493
|10.98
|214,104
|AQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|13/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|98,737
|11.18
|1,103,996
|XPAR
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|13/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|134,000
|11.18
|1,497,788
|DXE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|13/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|25,500
|11.17
|284,869
|TQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|13/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|20,500
|11.17
|229,041
|AQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|14/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|120,209
|10.97
|1,318,362
|XPAR
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|14/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|124,303
|10.97
|1,363,323
|DXE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|14/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|24,121
|10.97
|264,607
|TQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|14/11/2025
|FR0013258662
|19,498
|10.97
|213,875
|AQE
|TOTAL
|1,438,653
|11.00
1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 816,960,428 shares comprising the current share capital.
|About Ayvens
| Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.
With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2
| million vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.
Find out more at ayvens
|Press contact
| Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
...
