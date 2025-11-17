Information Regarding Executed Transactions Within The Framework Of A Share Buyback Programme (Outside The Liquidity Agreement) From 10 To 14 November

As announced on Thursday 30 October 2025, Ayvens started on Friday 31 October 2025, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 360 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks are carried out in compliance with the conditions, notably regarding the maximum price, set forth by General Shareholders' Meeting held on 19 May 2025 and presented in the description released on 20 May 2025, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They are performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed from 10 November to 14 November 2025 are described below. As of 10 November, 2025, Ayvens has completed 87.1% of its share buyback programme, representing 3.5%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 10 to 14 November 2025

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market