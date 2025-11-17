Training On Dates Farming Development

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, November 17, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Ministry of Agriculture branch in the Southern Red Sea Region provided training on date farming with a view to enhancing the understanding of exemplary farmers and agricultural professionals on date farming development.

The theoretical and practical training covered the management and treatment of date palm trees, modalities of cross-breeding date palm trees, product collection, post-harvest management, fertilization methods, and major pests and diseases that affect the development of date palm trees, as well as the advantages and benefits of dates along the Red Sea coast.

Mr. Mohammed Abdulrahman, head of the agriculture office branch, said that the objective of the training was to enhance the understanding of farmers and agricultural experts, as well as to produce an abundant date harvest and supply the market.

The trainees called for the sustainability of the training program.

