Key Catalysts Emerge In Oncology, Synthetic Biology, And M&A Activity As Markets Open

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets open this morning with a distinctly biotech-heavy narrative delivering milestone developments.

Zymeworks and Jazz Drop Landmark Phase 3 Data: Ziihera Positioned as New HER2 Standard in First-Line GEA

The biggest headline of the morning comes from Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME), after partners Jazz Pharmaceuticals and BeOne Medicines unveiled positive top-line results from the Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 study evaluating Ziihera (zanidatamab-hrii) in front-line HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA).

Why it matters: This is the first Phase 3 trial to show superiority over the long-standing regimen trastuzumab + chemotherapy, positioning Ziihera as a potential agent-of-choice and new standard of care in a difficult cancer marked by poor global survival rates.

Key readouts:



Ziihera + chemotherapy delivered statistically significant, clinically meaningful PFS improvement vs. trastuzumab + chemo.

OS showed a clinically meaningful effect with a strong trend toward statistical significance at the first interim.

Ziihera + Tevimbra (tislelizumab) + chemotherapy achieved statistically significant improvements in both OS and PFS, with benefit across PD-L1 positive and negative patients.

Both Ziihera regimens improved objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR). Safety remained consistent with known profiles, with no new safety signals observed.



Jazz plans a supplemental BLA submission in 1H 2026, rapid NCCN Guideline submission, and presentation of full data at a major 2026 medical congress.

For Zymeworks, the results reinforce the value of its Azymetric platform, as well as the milestone and royalty upside embedded in its licensing agreements with Jazz and BeOne.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Nears First Spider-Silk Shipments

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB:KBLB) continues to build momentum as its 2025 production program reaches a critical inflection point: initial deliveries of its recombinant spider silk fibers may begin before year-end.

The company's BAM-1 Alpha platform, its most advanced recombinant silk strain, has now entered multi-facility, overlapping production cycles across Southeast Asia. With expanded capacity, improved selective breeding (expected 20–30% output gains), and a new diapausing system in place, Kraig may be positioned to ship commercial-grade spider silk to potential partners ranging from luxury houses to defense contractors.

Key milestones supporting commercialization:



Dual-facility operational cadence, enabling continuous material flow.

Record 2025 output of next-gen spider silk.

Regulatory progress, including the Cambodian operations license. Platform scalability demonstrated in successive runs.

With the global technical textiles market heading toward $200B by 2030, KBLB's timing could enable early adoption and prototype work for 2026 procurement cycles, especially in high-performance and eco-focused materials. If the production timeline holds, shareholders may indeed get an“early Christmas gift.”

Repare Therapeutics Accepts Takeout Offer; Shareholders to Receive Cash + CVR Upside

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) announced a definitive arrangement agreement to be acquired by XenoTherapeutics, a nonprofit biotechnology entity, via plan of arrangement.

Deal economics:



Shareholders expected to receive ~US$1.82 per share in cash, based on estimated closing net cash.

Each share also receives a contingent value right (CVR) tied to:



near-term receivables,



proceeds from major partnerships (Bristol-Myers Squibb, Debiopharm, DCx Biotherapeutics), monetization of programs including RP-1664, RP-3500 (Camonsertib), and Polθ (RP-3467).



Repare held $112.6M in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2025, slightly up from Q2.

Closing is expected in 1Q 2026, pending shareholder, court, and regulatory approvals. Post-transaction, RPTX will be taken private and delisted from Nasdaq.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Unveils New Anti-Tumor Synergy, Aiming for Early-2026 Phase 1b in GI Cancers

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) reported new mechanistic data from its collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University, demonstrating a three-drug synergistic effect involving:



Aramchol,

Stivarga (regorafenib; Bayer), and Metformin.



The combination significantly enhanced tumor cell killing both in vitro and in vivo, and may represent a potential fixed-dose oncology regimen, one that could help sustain regorafenib's lifecycle as key patents approach expiration (Europe 2028 / U.S. 2032).

Galmed plans to advance Aramchol + Stivarga into a Phase 1b clinical trial in early 2026 for metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and cholangiocarcinoma, with a planned metformin-inclusive expansion cohort.

New U.S. patent applications (US 63/786,370 and US 63/915,832) have been filed to support IP coverage.

