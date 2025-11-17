$2.95 Bn Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Opportunities In Neurotransmitter-Based Therapy, Medication, And Generic Segments

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report describes and explains the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market reached a value of nearly $1.65 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.24% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2024 to $2.22 billion in 2029 at a rate of 6.17%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2029 and reach $2.95 billion in 2034.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing prevalence of cancer, rising number of clinical trials and rising adoption of pain management therapies. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the high treatment costs and healthcare reimbursement challenges. Going forward, supportive government initiatives and funding, expansion of chemotherapy usage, growing awareness among oncologists and patients and improved cancer survival rates support will drive growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market in the future include were limited FDA-approved drugs impact of trade war and tariff and regulatory uncertainty.



The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented by drug class into neurotransmitter-based therapy and other drug classes. The neurotransmitter based therapy market was the largest segment of the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by drug class, accounting for 80.64% or $1.33 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the other drug classes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by drug class, at a CAGR of 9.07% during 2024-2029.

The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented by treatment into medication, therapy and other treatments. The medication market was the largest segment of the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by treatment, accounting for 84.82% or $1.39 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the therapy segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by treatment, at a CAGR of 6.65% during 2024-2029.

The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented by drug type into branded and generic. The generic market was the largest segment of the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by drug type, accounting for 93.85% or $ 1.54 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the branded segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by drug type, at a CAGR of 7.05% during 2024-2029.

The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacies and other distribution channels. The hospital pharmacy market was the largest segment of the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 53.18% or $ 877.47 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the online pharmacies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 6.69% during 2024-2029.

The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, research institutes and specialty clinic. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by end-user, accounting for 62.67% or $1.03 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the specialty clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 6.40% during 2024-2029.

North America was the largest region in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market, accounting for 43.46% or $717.11 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market will be Asia Pacific and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.44% and 8.08% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.82% and 6.90% respectively.

The global chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top 10 competitors in the market made up 33.13% of the total market in 2023. Teva Pharmaceuticals was the largest competitor with a 4.93% share of the market, followed by Aurobindo Pharma Limited with 4.45%, Viatris Inc. (Mylan) with 3.84%, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., with 3.66%, Zydus Lifesciences Limited (formerly Cadila Healthcare Limited), with 3.30%, Lupin Limited with 3.01%, Sandoz Group AG with 2.96%, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd with 2.63%, Alkem Laboratories Limited with 2.47%. and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. with 1.88%.

The top opportunities in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by drug class will arise in the neurotransmitter based therapy segment, which will gain $1.75 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by treatment will arise in the medication segment, which will gain $1.88 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by drug type will arise in the generic segment, which will gain $2.08 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the hospital pharmacy segment, which will gain $1.16 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $1.37 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market size will gain the most in the USA at $104.33 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market include collaborative research enhances understanding of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, advances in selective FABP5 inhibitors for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and strategic funding advances neuroprotective therapies for chemotherapy-related nerve damage.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market companies to focus on leveraging regulatory advances to accelerate CIPN treatment development, focus on strategic investment to advance novel CIPN therapies, focus on expanding in the fastest-growing CIPN treatment segment, focus on expanding medication segment to drive CIPN market growth, focus on expanding branded drug segment to capture high growth in CIPN market, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic collaborations to accelerate innovation and market growth, focus on competitive and value-based pricing strategies, focus on educational and multichannel promotion, focus on collaboration and KOL engagement, focus on expanding online pharmacy segment for CIPN treatment distribution and focus on specialty clinics to capture high growth in CIPN treatment market.

