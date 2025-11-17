Jack Lafayette, Vermont - Regional Basketball Prospect Commits To Norwich

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sanderson Scouting Service reporting that Jack Lafayette, Vermont, a guard at Peoples Academy, has reclassified into the Class of 2026 and committed to Norwich University admissions process. The news was first shared by HooperIndex and confirmed via Lafayette's official social media.

Lafayette's high school career was disrupted by a fractured hand and extended illness related to Lyme disease and mononucleosis, resulting in two impacted seasons. After transferring from South Burlington High School to Peoples Academy in 2024, he was academically reclassified.

A hardship waiver seeking a fifth year of eligibility was denied by the Vermont Principals' Association in fall 2025. Lafayette since has accelerated course load to graduate early and stay on track with his collegiate goals. He will join Norwich's 2026–2027 roster. The Cadets compete in the NCAA Division III Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC).

The now senior was a Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Outstanding Underclassmen award recipient and all Capital League selection last year. Over the past summer Jack Lafayette was named as a top 35 prospect at the respected Upstate Throwdown Showcase as well as his second selection to the nationally recognized GymRat Challenge located in Albany, NY.