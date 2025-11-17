Vital Nutrients Releases Clinical Findings Showing Plant-Based Cortisol Balance Improves Sleep, Mood, And Stress Response

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Nutrients, a leading practitioner-founded nutritional supplement company, has released new research highlighting the potential benefits of Cortisol Balance, a plant-based dietary supplement formulated to support healthy energy, stress response, and recovery.*

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluated Cortisol Balance in 499 healthy adults seeking support for anxiety and stress. Over six weeks, participants received either Cortisol Balance or a placebo. The supplement, which contains clinically effective levels of ashwagandha, B vitamins, magnesium, boswellia, vegan omega-3, eleuthero extract, and copaiba extract, was assessed using validated measures of anxiety, stress, sleep and mood.









Findings showed that Cortisol Balance led to significant improvements in feelings of anxiety, perceived stress, sleep disturbance, and mood, compared to placebo, among participants who reported moderate levels of anxiousness. In this group, up to 85% of respondents reported improvement in both the levels and frequency of anxiousness and stress.





“This study provides important evidence that a comprehensive, systems-based approach to stress management can help people better adapt to the pressures of daily life,” said John P. Troup, Ph.D., chief science and innovation officer of Blueroot Health, the parent company of Vital Nutrients.“By supporting cortisol balance and healthy adrenal function, we can help the body manage stress where it starts-not just mask the symptoms-and improve overall well-being without relying on single-ingredient solutions.”

Unlike many supplements that draw on isolated ingredient data, Cortisol Balance was evaluated as a finished formula in a large and diverse U.S. population, a notable advancement in supplement research design. Troup says the product's blend of adaptogenic herbs and nutrients works synergistically to help the body recover, reset and rebalance after stress, supporting the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, endocannabinoid system, and circadian rhythm.

“Especially during the holidays, shifting routines and added pressures can throw off the body's natural stress response,” said Troup.“Cortisol Balance helps bring those systems back to equilibrium, supporting calm, focus and quality sleep.”

Available for $24.90 (30 capsules) or $67.90 (90 capsules) at or through healthcare providers, Cortisol Balance is vegan, free of hemp-derived ingredients, and manufactured in Vital Nutrients' NSF-certified facility in Middletown, Conn., where the company has been making clean, clinically backed nutritional supplements for more than 25 years.

About Vital Nutrients®

Vital Nutrients was founded in 2000, by healthcare practitioners on a mission to positively impact the health of both people and the planet. Based in Middletown, Conn., Vital Nutrients produces a diverse portfolio of premium quality, clinically relevant, clean-label formulas, trusted and recommended by healthcare practitioners and individuals worldwide. Known for its efficacy-first formulations and rigorous quality assurance, Vital Nutrients has built a long-standing reputation for excellence. Learn more at .

About Blueroot Health®

Blueroot Health is a consumer health company with a diverse portfolio of brands that fuel lasting happiness and health for people and the planet. The company's industry-leading brands – including Vital Nutrients®, Bariatric Fusion®, and Fairhaven Health® – offer a suite of clean, innovative, and clinically relevant nutritional supplements that work. The portfolio includes specialized solutions for women's health, metabolic health and weight management, and a full range of clinically relevant, specialized formulas and single ingredients trusted by health care practitioners, patients and consumers worldwide. Blueroot Health is committed to making a lasting, positive impact on the communities it serves, without leaving a negative footprint on the planet. Learn more at:.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

