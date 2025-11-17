Flow Cytometry Market Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2035: Offerings, Applications, Methods, End Users And Regions

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Application, Methods, End User, and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global flow cytometry market, valued at $3.39 billion in 2024, is on a robust growth trajectory and is anticipated to reach $7.37 billion by 2035. This market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.40% between 2025 and 2035.



The regional analysis of the flow cytometry market reveals a diversified landscape, with North America leading in market share, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America, with a market value of $1.49 billion in 2024, is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, driven by factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, rapid adoption of cutting-edge research tools, favorable reimbursement policies in clinical diagnostics., and increasing prevalence of cancer.

Europe, with a market value of $928.3 million in 2024, is expected to witness steady growth propelled by strong research infrastructure, established biotech hubs (Germany, the U.K., France, and the Netherlands), and the increasing clinical utility in hematology and immunology.

Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 9.04% from 2025 to 2035, fueled by significant advancements in life sciences research, increasing healthcare investments, and a growing demand for precision diagnostics.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to show promising growth opportunities, driven by improving healthcare infrastructure and a rising investments in life sciences research. This regional analysis underscores the global scope and potential of the flow cytometry market, with each region contributing uniquely to its overall growth trajectory.

Industry Dynamics:



Drivers



Rising Cancer Prevalence and the Growing Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Testing



Growing Use of Flow Cytometry in Regenerative Medicine

Growing Healthcare R&D Spending Fuels Adoption of Flow Cytometry Technologies

Restraints

High Cost of Acquisition

Opportunities Increased Use in Clinical Applications and Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Recent Developments in the Flow Cytometry Market:



In May 2025, Cytek Biosciences launched the Cytek Aurora Evo, an advanced full-spectrum flow cytometer that builds upon the capabilities of its flagship Aurora system.

In May 2025, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched the world's first cell analyzer combining advanced spectral and real-time cell imaging technologies. This innovation enables researchers to gain deeper cellular insights across more applications, with enhanced ease and higher throughput in flow cytometry.

In March 2025, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a Danaher company, introduced the CytoFLEX mosaic Spectral Detection Module - the industry's first modular solution transforming spectral flow cytometry.

In February 2025, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced plans to spin off its Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business to sharpen strategic focus and enhance shareholder value. Post-separation, "New BD" will be a pure-play MedTech company focused on innovation, growth, and targeted investments, while the spun-off unit will operate as a standalone life sciences leader. In January 2025, Bio-Rad Laboratories launched its TrailBlazer Tag and StarBright Dye Label Kits, providing an easy way to label antibodies for flow cytometry and fluorescent western blot applications.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The flow cytometry market analysis provides insights into evolving research and clinical needs, enabling organizations to develop customized flow cytometry instruments, reagents, and software solutions that address specific requirements such as high-parameter analysis, spectral capabilities, or streamlined workflows for clinical diagnostics.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The report helps organizations implement targeted marketing strategies tailored to key segments such as academic research, immuno-oncology, or infectious disease diagnostics and specific regional opportunities, improving customer engagement and accelerating adoption. Competitive Strategy: Organizations can differentiate their flow cytometry offerings by emphasizing features particularly valued by end-users in target regions, such as instrument scalability, ease of use, reagent compatibility, after-sales support, or specialized applications like cell therapy or immunophenotyping.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The global flow cytometry market is dominated by Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., each offering comprehensive portfolios of instruments, reagents, and consumables that set industry benchmarks for clinical diagnostics and advanced biomedical research. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. specializes in high-resolution flow cytometry solutions and innovative reagents, solidifying its position as a key player in immune research and oncology diagnostics.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., with its cost-effective, high-parameter systems like the Cytek Aurora, is rapidly capturing market share, particularly in advanced spectral applications, and emerging as a formidable competitor. Regional players such as Agilent Technologies, Inc. and Sony Biotechnology, Inc. continue to innovate in specialized niches, including spectral flow cytometry and customized cell analysis tools. To sustain growth, market leaders must focus on continuous product innovation, expanding reagent portfolios, and forging strategic collaborations to address the evolving needs of precision medicine and personalized diagnostics.

Some prominent names established in flow cytometry market are:



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Sony Biotechnology, Inc.

Key Attributes