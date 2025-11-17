403
Ottawa To Pay Small Businesses $623 Million In Final Carbon Rebate
Canada's federal government in Ottawa plans to pay more than 600,000 small businesses across the country $623 million in carbon price rebates by year's end.
This will be the final payment made to Canadian small businesses under the consumer carbon price agreement that officially ended earlier this year.
The rebates essentially return revenue to businesses from the energy efficiency retrofit program that applied to upgraded buildings across Canada.
In 2024, payments totaling $2.5 billion were issued to about 600,000 small- and medium-sized businesses.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business welcomed the final payment, saying it comes as companies struggle with tariff impacts and a slowing economy.
The final payment will be divided among Canada's provinces and based on the number of people each business currently employs.
However, some small businesses have complained that the rebate payments they receive will be taxed by Revenue Canada.
