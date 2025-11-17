Gold Edges Higher As Investors Await Key US Economic Data
Singapore: Gold prices edged higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to a series of US economic data releases this week that could provide further clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,083.92 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.2% to $4,085.30 per ounce.
Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.8% to $50.96 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7% to $1,552.36, and palladium advanced 1.7% to $1,408.13.
