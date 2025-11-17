Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Edges Higher As Investors Await Key US Economic Data

Gold Edges Higher As Investors Await Key US Economic Data


2025-11-17 10:02:35
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices edged higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to a series of US economic data releases this week that could provide further clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,083.92 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.2% to $4,085.30 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.8% to $50.96 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7% to $1,552.36, and palladium advanced 1.7% to $1,408.13.

MENAFN17112025000063011010ID1110355355



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search