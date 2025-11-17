Pain Coach Stacey Townsend Of Brain Retrain For Pain Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At one point in her life Stacy Townsend was overwhelmed by stress and it manifested as intense pain. Pain can be different for different people but if we know how to retrain our brain, we can feel safe with our pain and emotions, and process things before they spiral out of control. Stacy learned these techniques and now shares them, a formula for Neuroplastic (or mind-body) pain and how to recover from it or greatly reduce symptoms. PRT, or Pain Reprocessing Therapy, is the most effective method of understanding and dealing with our pain and Stacey is a certified coach who strives to guide and educate people about the techniques.

Stacey followed the methods of Dr Jonh E Sarno--one of the top authorities on TMS and the mind body connection to pain. He is also a celebrated author of books on the subject, from general guides to specifically healing back pain. Stacey now offers people a variety of programs, ranging from a free thirty-minute consultation, to a 1-hour sessions, to three-month programs, with thirty-minute and one-hour options. She also offers group sessions.

'The first thing I do is to build trust and rapport. It is important for people to feel safe with me Then I help people understand the elements of brain education. Later we focus on the psychological causes and symptoms of pain. We examine the fear around the pain. You can become authentically indifferent to the pain and learn to respond to it in a new way.”

Stacey emphasizes mindfulness, positivity, self-care, boundaries and curiosity in her retraining efforts. She also encourages people to write down their feelings and keep a journal of their thoughts and frustrations. In time, people can come to view their pain as safe, like studying the clouds, instead of dreading it, like taking a tough exam.

Living with chronic pain can feel exhausting and lonely, Stacey says, but there is a way out. She says recovery is within reach through her network of specialists and treatment, and by believing there is real hope. Her coaching work goes beyond temporary fixes and instead focuses on significantly reducing or eliminating your pain, so you can reclaim the life and freedom you deserve.

One issue for many people is that our brains love to go back to what is familiar. She teaches them to think in new and unconventional ways about physical issues, fears, emotions and everything in the pain-brain formula. When people feel they can live comfortably with their pain sensations and emotions, their pain will turn down and they will reclaim their lives.

Stacey notes that most people are too scared to feel their emotion and it takes a toll on the body over time. She teaches it is okay to feel things instead of running from them. They will pass.

Stacey is also tennis pro and athletic coach and was once plagued by many painful symptoms and conditions like fibromyalgia. Literally, she could tell any client or connection that“I feel your pain.” Learning the pain recovery techniques to cope and triumph has made her a highly authentic and relatable trainer. It makes for a most informative and intriguing interview.

