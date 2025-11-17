Lbank Exchange Will List TITANIUM (TIT)

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of TITANIUM (TIT). Trading for the TIT/USDT pair will open at 09:00 UTC on November 20, 2025. Users will be able to access the trading pair at .



TIT Listing Banner To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

About TITANIUM (TIT) Titan's Tap is a Web3 Gather to Earn game built on the TON blockchain inspired by Greek mythology. Players engage in tap based strategic gameplay while exploring adventures filled with gods heroes and epic battles. Social integration with Telegram enhances community interaction and engagement. While the game operates on TON the Titan's Tap token is issued on the Solana blockchain enabling fast secure and scalable asset transactions. In game assets are tokenized as NFTs offering true ownership traceability and staking opportunities. With an SDK that allows creators to build episodic mini games Titan's Tap continuously expands through community driven content and revenue sharing. Tokenomics Token Name: TIT

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 80,000,000,000 TIT

Blockchain: Solana Token Utility

In Game Payments: Used for T POINT upgrades character enhancement item purchases and basic gameplay progression.

Player Incentives: Earned through Airdrops Launchpool community activity on chain interactions and ecosystem contributions. Developer Incentives: Granted for creating episodes integrating NFTs driving user engagement and participating in revenue sharing. Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Rewards 30% Marketing 15% Community Incentives 10% Ecosystem 10% Staking Pool 10% Seed Round 7% Team 7% Development Fund 5% Private Round 3% Advisors 3%

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

