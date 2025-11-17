403
Kuwait, Vietnam Pms Hold Official Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and visiting Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh held official talks at Bayan Palace on Monday.
They discussed bilateral relations and frameworks of expanding cooperative horizons in various fields to sever the common interests of both peoples and friendly countries.
They exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, and underlined willingness to develop strategic bilateral relations to cover new domains.
The talks were attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji, Chairman of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Meshaan, Minister of Trade and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel, Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem and Advisor at His Highness the Prime Minster's Diwan and Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor Sheikh Dr. Basel Humoud Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Sheikh Khaled Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Jawhar Hayat and Kuwaiti Ambassador in Vietnam Yousuf Al-Sabbah.
The Vietnamese side was represented by the Prime Minister's accompanying delegation.
Both sides signed a protocol of the revised agreement for visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passports, along with a memo of understanding between the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry's Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute and the Vietnamese Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
His Highness the Prime Minister then held a luncheon in honor the Vietnamese Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation. (end)
