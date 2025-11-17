8Th India-UK 'AJEYA WARRIOR-25' Exercise Commences In Rajasthan

The eighth edition of the India-UK Joint Military Exercise "AJEYA WARRIOR-25" commenced on Monday at the Foreign Training Node, Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan. The 14-day bilateral exercise is scheduled from November 17-30.

Exercise Focus and Participation

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, the exercise brings together 240 personnel with equal representation from the Indian Army and the British Army. The Indian Army is represented by troops of the Sikh Regiment. Conducted under a United Nations mandate, the exercise focuses on counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban environment.

Training over the next two weeks will include joint mission planning at Brigade level, integrated tactical drills, simulation-based scenarios and company-level field training exercises replicating real-life counter-terror contingencies. The exercise also aims to share best practices, enhance tactical proficiency and develop coordinated responses for managing complex operations in challenging environments.

History and Significance of AJEYA WARRIOR

Held biennially since 2011, AJEYA WARRIOR has evolved into a flagship engagement between the Indian Army and the British Army. The 2025 edition further reinforces shared values of professionalism, cooperation and commitment to regional stability and global peace.

According to an earlier release by the Ministry of Defence, the 7th edition of joint military exercise "AJEYA WARRIOR-23" between India and the United Kingdom was conducted at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom in 2023. The exercise aims at building positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking company-level sub-conventional operations in urban and semi-urban environments under UN mandate, in addition to developing inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie, and friendship between the two armies.

Recent Naval Cooperation

The army exercise comes shortly after India and the United Kingdom successfully held Exercise Konkan off the West Coast of India earlier in October this year. The Indian Navy and Royal Navy bilateral Exercise Konkan-25 commenced on October 5, off the western coast of India. Over the past two decades, this exercise has grown significantly in scale and complexity, fostering enhanced interoperability and mutual understanding in maritime operations between the two navies.

