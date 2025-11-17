403
Kremlin Says Russia Eager for Putin-Trump Summit
(MENAFN) The Kremlin on Monday signaled that Russia is eager for a summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump “sooner rather than later."
Speaking at a press briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that such a meeting would require extensive preparation and that Russia hopes the summit will occur once the necessary conditions are in place.
He added that predicting the timing of these conditions remains challenging.
"Although, of course, we are all interested in these conditions being fulfilled sooner rather than later," Peskov said.
Peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, aimed at ending the more than three-and-a-half-year Russia-Ukraine war, have largely stalled despite Trump’s mediation, with both sides blaming each other for delays.
The two leaders last met in August in Alaska, while a planned summit in Budapest on the ongoing conflict was canceled last month. Trump commented that he did not want a "wasted meeting."
Prisoner exchanges
Peskov also addressed ongoing prisoner swap discussions, noting that expert teams from both nations are coordinating on the issue.
"There are indeed contacts at the expert level regarding prisoner exchanges. Discussions are ongoing, but I won't give any specifics right now," he said.
On Saturday, Ukraine's National Defense and Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov posted on Facebook that he had held consultations in Türkiye and the UAE, mediated by partners, to resume prisoner swaps between Moscow and Kyiv.
"As a result of these negotiations, the parties agreed to activate the Istanbul arrangements. This concerns the release of 1,200 Ukrainians," Umerov wrote, adding that technical consultations will soon finalize all procedural and organizational details.
Russia and Ukraine previously conducted three rounds of renewed peace talks in Istanbul — on May 16, June 2, and July 23 — which led to major prisoner exchanges and draft memoranda outlining positions for a potential peace deal to end the conflict, which began in February 2022.
