403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India arrests suspected accomplice in New Delhi blast case
(MENAFN) India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Sunday that it has arrested an aide of the alleged "suicide bomber" involved in the New Delhi blast.
The agency identified the suspect as Kashmiri resident Amir Rashid Ali, saying he “had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack which claimed 10 innocent lives and left 32 others injured,” in a statement on US social media company X.
The “vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED)” that detonated last Monday in New Delhi was “registered” under Ali’s name, the agency added. The attacker was identified as Umar Un Nabi, also from Kashmir.
The blast took place outside the historic Mughal-era Red Fort. The Indian government described the incident as a "terrorist incident” carried out by “anti-national forces.”
The NIA also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi and continues to investigate the case.
Earlier reports indicated the death toll from the blast had risen to 13.
The agency identified the suspect as Kashmiri resident Amir Rashid Ali, saying he “had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack which claimed 10 innocent lives and left 32 others injured,” in a statement on US social media company X.
The “vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED)” that detonated last Monday in New Delhi was “registered” under Ali’s name, the agency added. The attacker was identified as Umar Un Nabi, also from Kashmir.
The blast took place outside the historic Mughal-era Red Fort. The Indian government described the incident as a "terrorist incident” carried out by “anti-national forces.”
The NIA also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi and continues to investigate the case.
Earlier reports indicated the death toll from the blast had risen to 13.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment