Artios Announces Oversubscribed $115 Million Series D Financing To Accelerate Clinical Programs In Indications Of High Unmet Need

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding advances Phase 2 expansion cohorts in pancreatic and colorectal cancer in ATM-negative patients for Artios' potential first-in-class ATR Inhibitor, alnodesertib

Following encouraging ESMO data presentation, Artios will initiate a randomized Phase 2 study for potential first-in-class Polθ inhibitor, ART6043, in breast cancer

Financing co-led by SV Health and new investor, RA Capital Management, with participation from new investor Janus Henderson Investors alongside existing investors

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, November 17, 2025 – Artios Pharma Limited (“Artios”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the therapeutic power of targeting the DNA damage response (“DDR”) in cancer, today announced the successful close of an oversubscribed $115 million Series D financing. The round was co-led by founding investor SV Health Investors and new investor RA Capital Management, with participation from new investor Janus Henderson Investors and broad support from Artios' existing investors.

The Series D proceeds will expand the clinical evaluation of Artios' lead program, alnodesertib, to enroll additional ATM-negative1 patients in each of second-line pancreatic cancer and third-line colorectal cancer, for which the program was recently granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation. At the AACR meeting in April 2025, Artios reported that alnodesertib, in combination with low-dose irinotecan, demonstrated a 50% confirmed overall response rate in patients with ATM-negative solid tumors at the recommended Phase 2 dose in the STELLA Phase 1/2a trial. There are currently no approved therapies specifically for patients whose tumors harbor ATM-deficiency, a population where alnodesertib has demonstrated durable responses across eight different solid tumors.

The proceeds from the financing will also be used to initiate a Phase 2 randomized clinical trial for Artios' second potential first-in-class candidate, ART6043, in patients with BRCA-mutant HER2-negative breast cancer who are eligible to receive a PARP inhibitor. The DNA polymerase Theta (Polθ) inhibitor, ART6043, demonstrated an attractive tolerability profile, expected PK/PD activity, and promising clinical signals in data from a Phase 1/2a study presented at the ESMO Congress in September 2025. The company is also advancing a first-in-class and highly differentiated DDR inhibitor-Antibody Drug Conjugate (DDRi-ADC) program and expects to name a lead candidate in Q1 2026.

“This Series D accelerates our potential path to registration for both alnodesertib and ART6043, broadening development for the next generation of DNA damage response (DDR) therapeutics to indications among the highest of unmet need across pancreatic, colorectal, and breast cancers, where median survival is often measured in months,” said Mike Andriole, Chief Executive Officer of Artios.“As we address these indications and prepare for others, I would like to thank our existing investors, led by SV Health, for their ongoing support, and also our new investors, RA Capital Management and Janus Henderson Investors, for joining our mission to bring these potential medicines to patients as quickly as possible.”

Nikola Trbovic, Managing Partner, SV Health Investors, added,“We are thrilled to have supported Artios' evolution, from an early-stage DDR pioneer when we founded the company to the established company it has become, distinguished by a promising and differentiated pipeline. We look forward to continuing to do so as it deploys the Series D proceeds to drive late-stage development of alnodesertib as well as its pipeline. This financing, and the recent appointment of Mike Andriole as CEO, are exciting steps in Artios' continued growth and its transition toward becoming a commercially oriented organization.”

Jake Simson, Partner, RA Capital Management, commented,“We are excited to co-lead this financing round to advance the next generation of DNA damage response therapeutics. Artios' differentiated clinical programs, alnodesertib and ART6043, together have the potential to meaningfully expand the impact of DDR-targeted therapies. The rate and durability of responses observed to date for alnodesertib across a range of solid tumors and the early clinical results with ART6043 underscore the strength of Artios' approach and ability to deliver novel, potentially first-in-class treatments for patients while building significant long-term value.”

The investors who supported the Series D round include Andera Partners, Avidity Partners, EQT Life Sciences, Invus, IP Group plc, Janus Henderson Investors, M Ventures, Novartis Venture Fund, Omega Funds, Pfizer Ventures, Piper Heartland, RA Capital Management, Sofinnova Partners, Schroders Capital, and SV Health Investors.

About Artios Pharma Ltd.

Artios is pioneering next-generation approaches in the DNA damage response (DDR) field through its comprehensive anti-cancer approach and the deep experience of its team of DDR drug developers. The company's clinical-stage candidates, ATR inhibitor alnodesertib and DNA Polymerase theta (Polθ) inhibitor ART6043, as well as its pre-clinical programs, including DDRi-ADCs, are designed with differentiated pharmaceutical properties and novel biological approaches to precisely eliminate a cancer cell's remaining survival mechanisms. Artios' mission is to develop new classes of medicines that exploit DDR pathways with the aim of improving outcomes for patients with hard-to-treat cancers.

Visit our website at to learn more about the company.

About SV Health Investors

SV Health Investors is a leading healthcare fund manager committed to investing in tomorrow's healthcare breakthroughs. The SV funds invest across stages, geographic regions, and sectors, with expertise spanning biotechnology, dementia, medical devices, healthcare growth and healthcare technology. With approximately $2bn in assets under management and a truly transatlantic presence with offices in London and Boston, SV has built an extensive network of talented investment professionals and experienced industry veterans. Since its founding in 1993, SV has invested in, created and built more than 200 companies attracting global talent, entrepreneurs and pharma partners. To date, these investments have resulted in the licensing of 28 novel drugs and six new drug classes able to treat indications with unmet medical needs and deliver positive impact to patients.

For more information, please visit .

About RA Capital Management

Founded in 2004, RA Capital Management is a multi-stage investment manager dedicated to evidence-based investing in public and private healthcare, life sciences, and planetary health companies. RA Capital creates and funds innovative companies, from private seed rounds to public follow-on financings, allowing management teams to drive value creation from inception through commercialization and beyond. RA Capital's knowledge engine is guided by its dedicated internal research division; and Raven, RA Capital's healthcare incubator, offers entrepreneurs and innovators a collaborative and comprehensive platform to explore the novel and the re-imagined. RA Capital has more than 170 employees and over $10 billion in assets under management. Learn more at .

Media Inquiries

Trophic Communications

Jacob Verghese

Tel: +49 151 7441 6179

Email: ...

1ATM protein levels determined by immunohistochemistry and depicted on an H-score scale: ATM negative = 0; ATM low = 1-50; H-score scale goes from 0 to 300