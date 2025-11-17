Enphase Energy Expands IQ Meter Collar Approvals In The United States, Including PG&E In California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced an expanded number of utilities have approved the Enphase IQMeter Collar for behind-the-meter installation. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and San Diego Gas & Electric have approved the device for use in their service territories, along with 46 additional utilities across the United States. Many additional utility approvals are expected in the near future. See the full list on the Enphase website.

The IQ Meter Collar is a compact microgrid interconnection device that mounts behind the utility meter or on a standalone meter socket. It enables whole-home backup without moving circuits to a dedicated backup sub-panel, eliminates the need for additional consumption current transformers, and supports safe grid isolation. The streamlined design helps reduce wall space, wiring complexity, and installation time. In select markets, installation behind the utility meter requires utility approval, while installation on a standalone meter socket does not.

“The IQ Meter Collar and the 4th-generation Enphase Energy System make whole-home backup faster and simpler to deliver,” said Stan Pipkin, CEO of Lighthouse Solar.“Fewer parts, integrated metering, and a streamlined workflow mean predictable commissioning, more single day installs, and better value for our customers. It's a win-win for us.”

“The IQ Meter Collar is one of the most elegant pieces of equipment our industry has seen in a decade,” said Chad Wahlquist, founder and CEO of NewLeaf Solar.“It replaces hours of panel rewiring and conduit work with a small, easy-to-install device that cleanly handles grid isolation, metering, and whole-home backup. It has saved my crew countless hours on the job site and delivers an incredibly efficient homeowner experience.”

“Homeowners want batteries not just to save money, but also to gain independence from the utility grid,” said Seth Tilley, sales director at San Diego County Solar.“The IQ Meter Collar really has been a game-changer in this regard, especially for the California market. The meter collar allows us to provide 'whole home' backup power for thousands of dollars less than was possible previously. It results in a much faster and easier installation, with a lot less equipment on the wall, and for an overall better experience for our homeowners.”

The IQ Meter Collar is part of the 4th-generation Enphase ® Energy Syste, designed to make home backup faster and easier with three core components: the IQ ® Battery 10, the IQ Meter Collar, and the IQ ® Combiner 6. Together, this system offers a smaller footprint, a simplified bill of materials, integrated metering, and a streamlined commissioning process that can help unlock more single-day deployments. The IQ Battery 10C provides 10 kWh of usable energy with 7.08 kW of continuous power, uses LFP chemistry, and includes neutral forming microinverters to enable backup functionality. The IQ Combiner 6C consolidates interconnection equipment in one enclosure with integrated breaker spaces and pre-installed metering. The 4th-generation system is backed by a 15-year limited warranty.

“With expanded utility approvals for the IQ Meter Collar, installers can deliver whole-home backup more simply and at greater scale,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy.“This is a meaningful step in our strategy to reduce installation complexity, improve reliability, and bring best-in-class home energy systems to more customers.”

For more information about the IQ Meter Collar and the 4th-generation Enphase Energy System, please visit the Enphase website.

