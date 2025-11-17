KMX STOCK LOSS: Carmax, Inc. Faces Securities Fraud Class Action Due To Demand Issues And CEO Departure Contact BFA Law If You Suffered Losses

Investors have until January 2, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in CarMax securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland and is captioned Jason Cap v. CarMax, Inc., et al., No. 1:25-cv-03602.

Why is CarMax Being Sued For Securities Fraud?

CarMax sells used cars. During the relevant period, the Company touted the strong and sustainable demand for its cars, driven by factors such as a seamless customer experience.

As alleged, in truth, it appears that the announcement of U.S. tariffs imposed on cars provided a short-term boost to demand, as customers purchased cars prior to the tariffs taking effect.

BFA Law is also investigating the unexpected departure of CEO Bill Nash on November 6, 2025, and whether CarMax properly assessed or reserved for its portfolio of car loans.

Why did CarMax's Stock Drop?

On September 25, 2025, the Company reported disappointing financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2026. Specifically, CarMax announced sales declines across the board, including a 5.4% decline in retail used unit sales, a 6.3% decline in comparable store used unit sales, and a 2.2% decline in wholesale units. The Company also posted a disappointing second quarter net income of about $95.4 million, down from $132.8 million over the prior year. A main reason for the declines, according to CarMax, was a“pull forward” in demand into the first fiscal quarter due to the announcement of tariffs.

On this news, the price of CarMax stock dropped $11.45 per share, or roughly 20%, from $57.05 per share on September 24, 2025, to $45.60 per share on September 25, 2025.

Then, on November 6, 2025, CarMax announced the unexpected departure of CEO Bill Nash and a weak preliminary Q3 2025 outlook. On this news, the price of CarMax stock dropped over 24%.

Click here for more information: .

What Can You Do?

If you invested in CarMax you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Ross Shikowitz

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.