PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS AND PUBG MOBILE PARTNER WITH BALENCIAGA TO BRING HIGH FASHION TO GAMING
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai – November 17, 202– – PUBG MOBILE, one of the w’rld’s most popular mobile games, is proud to announce its collaboration with the renowned luxury fashion house, Balenciaga. This exciting partnership between PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (hereafter PUBG), PUBG MOBILE, and Balenciaga marks the first-ever joint collaboration with a global luxury fashion house and the two games, representing a major milestone in the convergence of gaming, design, and culture.
Until December 14, Bale’ciaga’s bold aesthetic transforms PUBG MOBILE’/b>’s virtual battlegrounds with exclusive in-game items, special rewards, and a themed World of Wonder map. PUBG MOBILE players can unlock an array of exclusive Balenciaga pieces that fuse couture craftsmanship and ready-to-wear streetstyle with PUBG MOBI’E’s signature edge. The BALENCIAGA I PUBG looks were created in partnership with Balenciaga, including the Couture Armor look. Inspired b’ Balenciaga’s 3D-printed armor couture look, showcased at their 52nd Couture show in Paris, this ensemble is a tribute to the sculptural masterpiece, blending traditional craftsmanship with futuristic innovation. Other looks include the Winter 25 Corseted Hoodie look, Winter 25 Pink Puffer look, Winter 25 Standard look, which reinterp’et Balenciaga’s Winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection.
Players in PUBG MOBILE can also unlock exclusive in-game items, including the Invisible Rectangle Sunglasses, the Faux Fur Helmet and the Balenciaga Backpack (each available in three upgradeable levels) alongside the Balenciaga Parachute, Balenciaga Crest Avatar and Balenciaga Chain Avatar Frame, Balenciaga Graffiti and three different Space Gifts (Dripley Space Gift, B-Flame Space Gift, BB Paris Space Gift) that will glitter the battlegrounds.
In World of Wonder, players can also experience the Official Balenciaga World of Wonder map, inviting them to express themselves in their own fashion inspired in-game maps, featuring the iconic Balenciaga snowboard.
The BALENCIAGA I PUBG collaboration extends into the real world too with a co-branded merch capsule collection, including T-shirts, caps, and keychain accessories, available from today in select Balenciaga flagship stores and on Balenciagain Australia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.
The collaboration will also take center stage at the inaugural PUBG UNITED 2025, underscoring a groundbreaking moment in esports where global competition meets luxury fashion. As the PUBG Global Championship (PGC) and PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) unite for the first time under one global stage, this partnership signifies a new era for esports—one that celebrates creativity, prestige, and global cultural influence.
To commemorate this milestone, the winning team will be awarded an exclusive co-branded Balenciaga bomber jacket, designed as a symbol of excellence and distinction in competitive gaming.
PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS will also deliver a unique and premium experience worthy of a global luxury brand to players around the world. Through this collaboration, a variety of Balenciaga-inspired in-game items and content will be introduced in stages, combining the bra’d’s distinctive design aesthetics with ’UBG’s iconic identity.
The Balenciaga update for PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS will be revealed at a later date, so stay tuned to the official channels for the next exciting announcement.
“With PUBG MOBILE’/b>’s distinct sense of identity and style, we are always looking for ways to express creativity and engage players in unexpected ways. Partnering with a fashion house that has had such a profound impact on contemporary culture allows us to take that visio” further.” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Ten“ent Games.’“Balenciaga’s bold, boundary pushing approach to design perfectly complements our commitment to creativity and innovation. This partnership marks an exciting new chapte’ in PUBG MOBILE’s journey - one that brings together the worlds of g”ming and fashion.”
"We're very excited for PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and PUBG MOBILE, united under one IP, to be collaborating with the renowned luxury fashion house Balenciaga. Through this partnership, we hope players around the world will experience Balenciaga's iconic style within the PUBG: Battlegrounds and express their individuality in new and creative ways," said Taeseok Jang HEAD OF PUBG IP FRANCHISE & PUBG STUDIOS.
The PUBG MOBILE x Balenciaga collaboration is available until December 14, 2025. Download and play PUBG MOBILE for free on the App Store and Google Play Store to collect these exclusive items.
About PUBG MOBILE
PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.
For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels: Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Tasneem Al Tamimi
Senior Marketing & PR Manager – Tencent MENA
...
About PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS is the original Battle Royale where up to 100 players land in strategic locations, loot weapons and supplies, and survive to become the last one standing across diverse Battlegrounds. PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS is free-to-play on PC, mobile, and consoles.
For more information about PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, please visit , or follow us on social media: YouTube│Twitt│r│Face│ook│Ins│agram││Twitch │TikTok
ABOUT BALENCIAGA
Founded by Spanish-born Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1917 and established in Paris in 1937, the original house of Balenciaga defined modern couture with its many innovations to form and technique. Today it continues to uphold the vision of the House through boundary-pushing collections including wome’’s and ’en’s ready-to-wear, accessories, and obj’ts d’art. Th’ brand’s unprecedented interactions with the expanding digital realm, material developments, ’nd today’s social responsibilities keep it at the forefront of modernity. In 2021,’Balenciaga’s 50th coutu—e collect’on—the house’s first since its founder–retired in 1968 – reintroduces a standard of cutting-edge elegance.
