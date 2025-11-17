403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Seeks Military Talks with DPRK
(MENAFN) South Korea on Monday extended an offer to engage in military talks with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), aiming to prevent accidental confrontations and reduce rising tensions along the heavily fortified inter-Korean border.
Kim Hong-cheol, deputy defense minister for national defense policy, highlighted ongoing provocations by DPRK forces. “Some of the DPRK troops recently continued to cross the military demarcation line (MDL) inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) and encroach upon the South Korean areas while building tactical roads and fences and laying landmines around the MDL,” he said in a statement.
Kim emphasized that South Korean forces have been actively responding to these incursions. “The South Korean military continued its response to the DPRK troops' encroachment through warning broadcasts and warning shots,” he said, underscoring Seoul’s determination to deter further violations without escalating into full conflict.
The proposal for talks comes amid growing concerns over accidental clashes along one of the world’s most militarized borders. Analysts say that repeated incursions, coupled with the construction of military infrastructure, have increased the risk of unintended confrontations between the two Koreas.
By offering dialogue, South Korea signals its preference for de-escalation while maintaining readiness to respond firmly to any provocations, a delicate balance that reflects the persistent volatility of inter-Korean relations.
Kim Hong-cheol, deputy defense minister for national defense policy, highlighted ongoing provocations by DPRK forces. “Some of the DPRK troops recently continued to cross the military demarcation line (MDL) inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) and encroach upon the South Korean areas while building tactical roads and fences and laying landmines around the MDL,” he said in a statement.
Kim emphasized that South Korean forces have been actively responding to these incursions. “The South Korean military continued its response to the DPRK troops' encroachment through warning broadcasts and warning shots,” he said, underscoring Seoul’s determination to deter further violations without escalating into full conflict.
The proposal for talks comes amid growing concerns over accidental clashes along one of the world’s most militarized borders. Analysts say that repeated incursions, coupled with the construction of military infrastructure, have increased the risk of unintended confrontations between the two Koreas.
By offering dialogue, South Korea signals its preference for de-escalation while maintaining readiness to respond firmly to any provocations, a delicate balance that reflects the persistent volatility of inter-Korean relations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment