Chinese FM to have strategic dialogue during Central Asia tour
(MENAFN) China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is preparing to undertake a three-nation tour across Central Asia aimed at deepening regional ties and holding a high-level strategic dialogue, according to official statements.
The visit, scheduled for November 19–22, will take Wang to Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. During his trip, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with top diplomats from each country — Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovic in Bishkek, Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich in Tashkent, and Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe.
The discussions are anticipated to focus on strengthening political cooperation, regional security, and economic partnership as China seeks to reinforce its growing engagement in Central Asia.
