Theralase(R) Investor Conference Call Reminder

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Theralase® Technologies Inc.("" or the ""), a clinical stage pharmaceutical pioneering light, radiation, sound and drug-activated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, bacteria and viruses reminds investors that it will host a conference call onto provide an update on the Company's ongoing Phase II clinical study for patients diagnosed with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin ("")-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("") Carcinoma In-Situ ("") (""), along with a review of financial and operational results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance to ... to ensure sufficient time for discussion.

Zoom Meeting Link:

Conference Call in: 1-647-558-0588 (Canada) / 1-646-558-8656 (US) - not required for those attending by Zoom

An archived version will be available on the website following the conference call.

Study II Update:

As of November 7, 2025:



88 patients have been treated with the primary Study Procedure, representing 97.8% of the targeted enrollment of 90 patients

72 patients have completed the clinical study, having been assessed at all required visits or removed by the principal investigator for lack of response 16 patients remain pending study completion

Interim Clinical Results Demonstrate:



64.3% (54/84) of patients achieved a Complete Response ("CR") at any point in time.

72.6% (61/84) achieved a Total Response (TR = CR + Indeterminate Response ("IR")).

At the 450-day assessment,



40% (18/45) of patients maintained a CR 42.2% (19/45) maintained a TR, demonstrating durability of response.

Theralase® remains on track to complete enrollment in 4Q2025, with data lock and regulatory submissions expected in 1Q2027.

Financial Update:

Theralase® has released its unaudited, condensed, consolidated, interim 3Q2025 financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 versus 2024:



Revenue decreased 5% to $590,573 from $622,984.

Cost of sales decreased 10% to $299,743 (51% of revenue).

Gross margin remained stable at $290,830 (49% of revenue).

Selling expenses decreased 18% to $212,421.

Administrative expenses increased 12% to $1,444,687.

Research and development expenses increased 1% to $2,116,540, reflecting increased activity to support Study II progress. Net loss increased 3% to $3,435,145, including $708,521 in non-cash expenses such as amortization and stock-based compensation.

Operational Highlights:



$672,627 raised via non-brokered private placement (July 28, 2025)

Warrant extensions completed August 29, 2025

$280,000 in outstanding short-term loans as of November 7, 2025 at 15% interest The Company continues to evaluate equity and non-dilutive funding opportunities to support clinical and commercial milestones

For additional information, please refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis (" MD&A ") available at .

About Ruvidar®:

Ruvidar® (TLD-1433) is a small molecule, able to be activated by light, radiation, sound and other drugs, intended for the safe and effective destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses.

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.:

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and drug-activated small molecule compounds and their associated formulations with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of cancer, bacteria and viruses, with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue.

Additional information is available at and .

For investor information on the Company, please feel to reach out Investor Inquiries - Theralase Technologies.

Kristina Hachey, CPA

Chief Financial Officer X 224

...







