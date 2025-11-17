Gujarat Govt Hosts CM Fellowship Youth Workshop Focus On People-Centric Reforms

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 17 (IANS) A one-day workshop for the Chief Minister's Fellowship cohort was held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Monday, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasising that the synergy between the domain expertise of senior bureaucrats and the fresh ideas of CM Fellows programme can significantly enhance public welfare and strengthen ease of doing business across the state.

Addressing 24 CM Fellows working across various state departments, Chief Minister Patel said the state government aims not merely to run administrative systems but to drive meaningful transformation that directly improves the everyday lives of citizens.

He underscored that the knowledge and skills of young professionals, combined with the institutional experience of senior officials, can accelerate this mission.

Chief Minister Patel said that the Chief Minister's Fellowship Programme -- launched in 2009 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi -- was envisioned as a platform to harness the innovative ideas of talented youth for good governance.

He added that the programme continues to serve as a model for administrative innovation, making governance more technology-driven, efficient, and citizen-centric.

Quoting Prime Minister Modi's guiding philosophy, CM Patel said, "We work not just to run a government but to bring change in the country," adding that PM Modi's leadership has brought sweeping reforms, from expanding digital governance to ensuring technology reaches even the most remote villages.

Highlighting PM Modi's idea that Gujarat must benchmark itself against the best global practices, the Chief Minister said the Fellowship programme today stands as one of the most effective platforms for young professionals to contribute to state administration.

He also urged CM Fellows to support India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

During the workshop's inaugural session, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Gujarat government's Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) and IIM Indore to collaborate on capacity-building programmes in public policy and management.

SPIPA Director General Harit Shukla and IIM Indore Director Himanshu Singh exchanged the MoU.

Chief Secretary M.K. Das praised the contributions of CM Fellows programme, noting that their research and case studies have helped strengthen good governance initiatives.

He added that the programme has gained further momentum under the guidance of CM Patel.

Senior officials, including the Chief Minister's Chief Advisor Hasmukh Adhia, addressed the fellows, who presented their project work and shared best practices during the workshop.

The event was attended by senior secretaries from various state departments, Additional Chief Secretary Avantika Singh, Secretary Vikrant Pandey, faculty representatives, and the CM Fellows.