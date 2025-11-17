Ready-To-Occupy SIL Homes By Kuremara In Melbourne

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kuremara, a registered NDIS provider delivering quality disability support services across Australia, is proud to announce the addition of three new Supported Independent Living (SIL) properties in Cranbourne, Hampton Park, and Truganina. These homes are now ready for occupancy under NDIS plans, offering participants safe, accessible, and community-connected living environments.

The new SIL properties are strategically located close to public transport, parks, and healthcare facilities, ensuring residents enjoy both independence and convenience. Each home is purposefully designed to meet NDIS accommodation standards, supporting individuals with disabilities to live confidently and comfortably while receiving the care they need.

“At Kuremara, we believe that independence begins with the right environment,” said Saru Chifadza, Director of Kuremara.“As a SIL Provider in Melbourne, Our newly established SIL homes across Melbourne are more than just properties - they are places where participants can thrive, connect, and experience a genuine sense of belonging. We are committed to expanding opportunities for people with disabilities to live the life they choose, with the right support by their side.”

This expansion strengthens Kuremara's mission to provide inclusive, person-centred care through services such as Supported Independent Living (SIL), Short-Term Accommodation (STA), In-Home Support, Disability Transport, Complex Care, Community Nursing, and Support Coordination.

With a strong presence across Australia, Kuremara continues to empower individuals and their carers through high-quality support that enhances daily living, independence, and community participation.

For more details on current SIL vacancies in Melbourne and property features, visit .

About Kuremara

Kuremara is a registered NDIS provider committed to delivering high-quality disability support services throughout Australia. With a focus on compassion, inclusivity, and excellence, Kuremara offers a range of services including Supported Independent Living (SIL), Short-Term Accommodation (STA), In-Home Support, Transport, Community Nursing, and Complex Care, empowering participants to achieve their goals and live fulfilling lives.

Learn more at