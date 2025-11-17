UN To Vote On Gaza Resolution Amid Israeli Objections To Palestinian Statehood Clause

The UN Security Council is set to vote Monday on a pivotal U.S.-proposed resolution for Gaza that includes the creation of a multinational“International Stabilization Force” and outlines a pathway toward forming a Palestinian state.

The draft resolution calls for the force to secure Gaza's borders, dismantle militant infrastructure, and oversee the disarmament of Hamas, while a separately trained Palestinian police unit would operate alongside the multinational team. Decisions on implementation would involve Egypt and Israel, with Israel's full withdrawal from Gaza contingent on the force's deployment.

A controversial element of the draft outlines a“path toward Palestinian statehood,” drawn from Donald Trump's 20-point plan. It stipulates that after reforms in the Palestinian Authority and reconstruction progress in Gaza, conditions would be set for establishing a legitimate framework toward state formation.

The United States has said it will facilitate dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians for a“political horizon of peaceful coexistence,” despite Israeli efforts to remove or amend the statehood clause. Sources familiar with negotiations said changes to the text are unlikely.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated in a weekly cabinet meeting that Israel firmly opposes Palestinian statehood anywhere west of the Jordan River.

Analysts note that the vote comes amid rising tensions in Gaza, where recent escalations have prompted international calls for a structured peacekeeping and reconstruction plan. The resolution could significantly influence the region's security dynamics and the long-debated Israeli-Palestinian political framework.

Observers caution that even if the resolution passes, implementation faces major hurdles, including Israel's opposition, logistical challenges in deploying an international force, and broader geopolitical divides among Security Council members, raising questions about the path forward for Gaza and Palestinian statehood.

