World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 Opens Discussions To Shape The Global Digital Future

ITU brings leaders and decision-makers together to agree on how to expand the benefits of digital technologies to reach everyone, everywhere

BAKU, Azerbaijan – ​Ministers and high-level government officials formally opened the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) today with statements on how to ensure everyone around the world benefits from digital technologies.

Organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and hosted in Baku by the government of Azerbaijan, WTDC-25 focuses on the push for universal, meaningful and affordable connectivity – the aim of providing people everywhere with high-quality Internet service at an affordable cost, whenever needed.

“We are in Baku to breathe new life into global digital development,” said ITU secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin.“WTDC will help create the conditions that leave no one behind in a world being reshaped by technology, faster than ever.”

With digital transformation closely linked to economic development, gender, and geographic circumstances, WTDC-25 will emphasise the digital development needs of the world's least developed countries (LDCs), landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) and small island developing states (SIDS). ​

“It is my honour to address you at the opening of the ITU World Telecommunication Development Conference here in Baku,” said Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's minister of digital development and transport.“I am delighted to welcome all participants and to convey the greetings of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Ilham Aliyev, along with his sincere wishes for a successful and productive conference.”

The World Telecommunication Development Conference, held every four years, sets out work priorities for ITU's Telecommunication Development Sector (ITU-D), adopts regional digital development initiatives, and approves formal technical questions to be addressed by ITU-D Study Groups.

“Sustainable digital transformation calls for bold, human-centred action,” said ITU's telecommunication development bureau director Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava.“WTDC-25 is our opportunity to forge the roadmap for digital development for the next four years: remarkable progress has been made to connect the world, but more needs to be done to bridge remaining digital gaps, empower communities and uplift lives. WTDC-25 offers both a means to take stock of our achievements and a guide for shaping the next phase of global cooperation to achieve universal and meaningful connectivity and ensure no one is left behind.”

Over 65 ministers and other government delegates are set to speak on digital development priorities during the high-level segment in the meeting's opening two days.

In total, 1,500 delegates are expected to participate in the conference, which runs from 17 to 28 November.

WTDC-25 aims to adopt a new Declaration and Action Plan setting out an agreed international approach to digital development for the 2026-2029 period.

