Kuwait Amir Receives Blackrock Chairman, CEO
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday, in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink and members of the company's board of directors, on their visit to the country.
His Highness the Amir affirmed Kuwait's priority and strong commitment to enhancing new investment pathways and expanding economic cooperation, expressing appreciation for BlackRock's decision to open an office in Kuwait, noting that the move will contribute to improving the business environment, supporting global institutions, and encouraging capital investments that help drive the country's development.
In turn, Fink commended Kuwait's longstanding efforts of more than two decades, which he said contributed to the economic transformation witnessed under the leadership of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, and His Highness the Prime Minister.
He stressed the company's aspiration to further strengthen its partnership with Kuwait in support of its economic vision for prosperity and sustainable growth.
Fink also expressed gratitude for the trust placed in BlackRock, noting that the company is proud to be the first global asset management firm operating at full capacity in Kuwait, a reflection of the shared commitment to advancing the country's development objectives.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah; Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah; Director of His Highness the Amir's Office retired Lt. Gen. Jamal Mohammad Al-Thiyab; Amiri Diwan Undersecretary Sheikh Abdulaziz Mishal Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah; Deputy Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Issa Al-Issa; and the Managing Director of the Kuwait Investment Authority Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah. (end)
