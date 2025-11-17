Jafar Jabbarli Library Marks National Revival Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A digest titled "From National Revival to Independence" has been prepared at the Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library on the occasion of National Revival Day, Azernews reports.

The project aims to draw the attention of young people to the National Revival Day, which is forever engraved in the historical memory of the Azerbaijani people.

The digest, prepared by library employees, includes valuable opinions of prominent figures and the full text of the article titled "Our greatest achievement is our eternal revival and independence" regarding the glorious history of this day.

It also provides users with bibliographic descriptions, brief contents, and links to articles published in the periodical press from 2015 to 2025.

The digest titled "From National Revival to Independence" has been posted on the library's official website.

Moreover, a book exhibition titled "November 17 - National Revival Day" has been opened in the library, which includes about 40 books and periodical press samples.

Azerbaijan celebrates National Revival Day on November 17. The history of this holiday is linked to the national liberation movement that began in the country in November-December 1988. During that period, an anti-Soviet popular movement arose in Azerbaijan due to the Soviet leadership's anti-Azerbaijani policies.

On November 17, 1988, the Azerbaijani people began holding rallies in Azadlig Square (then Lenin Square).

Millions of people gathered in the square to protest Moscow's anti-Azerbaijani policies. In early December, the USSR's internal troops dispersed the rallies. However, Moscow was no longer able to resist the national liberation movement of the Azerbaijani people.

On November 17, 1990, the inaugural session of the Supreme Council of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with its newly elected members, took place. During this session, the terms "Soviet" and "socialist" were removed from the name of the Autonomous Republic.

This marked a key moment in the revival of national statehood, led by the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev. The historic session, presided over by Heydar Aliyev, also addressed the adoption of new state symbols for the Autonomous Republic.

Following the discussion, the people's deputies proposed adopting the tricolour flag as the state symbol.

The session, which decided to restore the tricolour flag of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, submitted a petition to the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan to adopt it as the state flag. This marked the beginning of a historic journey from national revival to national advancement.