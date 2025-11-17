Azerpost Partners With Silk Way West Airlines To Boost International Deliveries

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A signing ceremony was held at the headquarters of Silk Way Group to formalize a memorandum of cooperation between Silk Way West Airlines, one of the region's leading cargo carriers, and Azerbaijan's national postal operator, Azerpost LLC.

As reported by Azernews, the agreement aims to enhance collaboration in postal logistics, air cargo, and e-commerce deliveries.

The memorandum establishes a framework for strategic cooperation in international and domestic cargo transportation, mail sorting, warehousing services, and logistics optimization. By combining their expertise and infrastructure, both parties aim to improve the efficiency of postal and cargo flows domestically and internationally.

Under the agreement, Azerspost will utilize Silk Way West Airlines' global flight network for the transportation of international mail and e-commerce parcels to Baku and other destinations. This arrangement will allow Silk Way West Airlines to expand its cargo volumes, while Azerpost will manage domestic sorting, processing, and last-mile delivery services.

The partnership will also create new opportunities at the Alat Free Economic Zone, where both parties plan to implement joint logistics solutions and modern distribution models. In the initial phase, a fully automated e-commerce terminal spanning 12,000 square meters will be established to process all mail and e-commerce parcels, forming the foundation for regional logistics operations.

Vice President of Silk Way West Airlines, Vuqar Mammadov, emphasized that the collaboration marks a major step in developing Azerbaijan's postal and logistics infrastructure. He noted that combining efforts with Azerpost will expand capabilities in e-commerce logistics and contribute to transforming the Alat Free Economic Zone into a key regional and global cargo hub.

Isi Mustafayev, Acting Chairman of Azerpost LLC, highlighted that the partnership will significantly increase the efficiency and speed of international postal operations, enabling more flexible and reliable delivery services both within Azerbaijan and abroad. He added that future cooperation between Silk Way West Airlines and Azerpost will further deepen through digital, operational, and infrastructure projects, supporting Azerbaijan's ambition to become a central logistics hub connecting East and West.