Macron, Zelensky Sign Agreement To Strengthen Ukraine's Defense Sector

Macron, Zelensky Sign Agreement To Strengthen Ukraine's Defense Sector


2025-11-17 06:05:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Office of the President of Ukraine published a corresponding video. Ukrinform broadcast the event on its YouTube channel.

The signing took place in Paris during Zelensky's visit.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky arrived in France on Monday, November 17.

UkrinForm

