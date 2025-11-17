FM, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi and Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty discussed regional developments in a phone call Sunday, focusing on efforts to solidify the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The call came as part of ongoing coordination and consultation between the two countries.Safadi and Abdelatty underscored the necessity of adhering to the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, fully implementing all its provisions, ensuring the immediate and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid, and anchoring stabilization efforts to a clear political horizon that leads to a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.The two ministers also discussed the draft United Nations Security Council resolution on developments in Gaza and related security arrangements ahead of the vote. They stressed the importance of ensuring that the resolution strengthens the ceasefire in Gaza and enables the International Stabilization Force to carry out its mandate, safeguarding Palestinians and creating conditions for concrete steps toward the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Safadi and Abdelatty reviewed preparations for the upcoming international conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza. They emphasized the importance of mobilizing regional and international support to guarantee effective implementation of the reconstruction plan and alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people.Both ministers agreed to continue close cooperation and coordination on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.