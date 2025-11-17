Centurion Properties Reveals Dubai's First Mouawad Branded Residences In Partnership With OCTA Properties

Pictured (left to right): Joby George, CEO of Centurion Properties; Pascale Mouawad, Fourth Generation Co-Guardian

November 2025, Dubai, UAE: Centurion Properties has officially unveiled Dubai's first residences branded by Mouawad – a development that brings together architectural excellence, luxury living, and decades of brand heritage.

The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony held at the exclusive Mouawad boutique in Dubai Mall, attended by Ali Hasan Jaied, Shareholder at Jaiedco Real Estate Development; Joby George, CEO of Centurion Properties; Pascal Mouawad, Fourth Generation Co-Guardian; and Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties.

Rising 19 floors above the skyline, the tower is set to feature a grand lobby, premium amenities, and a serene setting in Meydan Horizon.

“This project reflects our commitment to creating spaces that are not only sustainable and future-ready, but also deeply rooted in elegance and purpose,” said Joby George, CEO of Centurion Properties.“We have partnered with Jaiedco Real Estate Development to create a destination for discerning residents who value prestige, functionality, and timeless design.”

Located in the heart of Dubai, Meydan Horizon is an emerging lifestyle hub that blends modern infrastructure with natural elements. Its proximity to key landmarks, expansive green spaces, and integrated urban planning offers residents a balanced and connected living experience.

The area is quickly becoming a magnet for luxury developments and innovative architecture.

Pascal Mouawad, Fourth Generation Co-Guardian, commented:“Continuing the Mouawad legacy means staying true to our core values of excellence, artistry, and heritage. This partnership with Centurion and OCTA felt like a natural extension of our brand, allowing us to bring our vision of luxury into the realm of residential living.”

Globally renowned for its legacy in high jewelry, Mouawad will infuse its signature elegance into every aspect of the residence, from the building's façade to the interior design and curated details that reflect the brand's timeless sophistication.

Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties, added:“We are proud to be the exclusive global licensee for Mouawad branded residences. This project sets a new benchmark in luxury real estate, and we look forward to leading all sales and marketing efforts to bring this extraordinary vision to life.”

Blending high end craftsmanship with modern sophistication, these homes promise to become a defining landmark in Dubai's real estate landscape.

About Centurion Properties:

Founded in 2013, Centurion Properties stands as a beacon of innovation in real estate development, transforming urban landscapes into vibrant spaces where people can live, work, and thrive. As industry pioneers, Centurion Properties crafts modern, sophisticated spaces that set new benchmarks for elegance and exclusivity.

With a portfolio spanning both luxury residential and high-end commercial developments, Centurion Properties has a proven track record of delivering Grade A office towers and innovative business environments that combine architectural distinction with operational excellence. Their commercial projects including Capital One Motor City, Capital One JVC, and now Burj Capital Business Bay are designed to empower global enterprises with functionality, prestige, and future-ready infrastructure.

Renowned for their commitment to intricate design, sustainability, and long-term value, Centurion Properties continues to set the gold standard for Dubai's ever-evolving skyline offering unique experiences that not only meet the needs of today but also anticipate the aspirations of tomorrow's discerning clientele.

About Mouawad:

Since its inception in 1890 in Beirut, Mouawad has been crafting extraordinary jewels, becoming the jeweler of choice for royalty and celebrities worldwide. Expanding its international presence to cities like London and Hong Kong, Mouawad continues to grow its long legacy.

With an objective to expand beyond traditional jewellery and watchmaking expertise, the brand honours its rich heritage, paying homage to its roots while celebrating the remarkable dressings and moments that have defined its journey of timeless elegance.

About OCTA Properties:

A leading firm in the industry, OCTA Properties offers developer management services with advanced leading solutions with a focus on exclusive branded residences for property development and the investment sector aiming to minimise risk, increase efficiency, and maximise profitability.

As part of the OCTA Group, the company boasts over two decades of experience among Dubai's leading developers, backed by an experienced team and a tremendous network in the real estate sector.

OCTA is a key connector in the real estate industry, linking developers with real estate agencies and executing effective sales and marketing strategies. As a developer's exclusive representative, OCTA manage sales transactions and ensures developers diversify their sales channels. Developers can seamlessly integrate OCTA as a comprehensive solution for all their sales, operations, and marketing needs.

Leading brand collaborations include top names such as Rove Homes, Marriott, Elie Saab, Missoni, St. Regis Residences, Franck Muller Vanguard, and Mouawad.