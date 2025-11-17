Explosive Device Damages Railway In Poland: Tusk Confirms Sabotage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to Ukrinform.

“Unfortunately, the worst fears have been confirmed. On the Warsaw-Lublin route (Mika village), an act of sabotage has occurred. The explosive device detonated and destroyed the railway track. Emergency services and the prosecutor's office are working at the scene. On the same route, closer to Lublin, damage has also been identified,” Tusk wrote.

The Polish Prime Minister illustrated his post with a photo showing him at the scene together with the country's Interior Minister, Marcin Kierwiński, and the coordinator of special services, Tomasz Siemoniak.

On Sunday, Tusk also wrote on X that the destruction of a section of the track on the Dęblin–Warsaw route could have been an act of sabotage. He noted that no one was injured and that relevant services are conducting an investigation.

Polish PM Tusk says new corruption scandals could complicate solidarity with Ukraine

Polish media outlet Onet reported that near the city of Puławy, the railway's power supply line was damaged. As a result of the incident, a passing train had a broken window. The authorities and prosecutor's office were informed.

This is the first officially confirmed case of sabotage on the Polish railway network.

The agency noted that Tusk recently told Gazeta Wyborcza in an interview that Putin wants to destabilize the European Union from within by using Russia's“fifth column” in EU countries.

Recently, a DDoS attack was also recorded on Poland's popular payment system BLIK, and hackers stole data from Polish clients of the well-known travel company Nowa Itaka.

Photo: Donald Tusk / X