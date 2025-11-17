ITU Chief: Strengthening Global Digital Resilience Is Our Mission In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Our goal in Baku is to strengthen digital resilience through dialogue and resolutions, said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), at the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) held today in the Azerbaijani capital, Azernews reports.

The Secretary-General emphasized that connectivity is the cornerstone of both individual and collective resilience - and will remain so in the future.

She highlighted the transformative power of internet access:

“For a child, it means access to education; for a new business, it offers the ability to deliver essential services through mobile technologies; for an expectant mother, it provides life-saving medical information; and for young people, it opens the path to acquiring skills needed for decent employment.”

Bogdan-Martin stressed that the task in Baku is to help meet these needs and strengthen resilience through informed policy discussions and targeted resolutions.

According to her, the aim of WTDC-25 is to ensure that digital opportunities become accessible and meaningful for everyone, to prevent anyone from being left behind in a rapidly evolving technological world, and to give fresh momentum to the global digital development agenda.