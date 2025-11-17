'Biased, Politically Motivated': Sheikh Hasina's 1St Reaction On Death Sentence

A Dhaka tribunal on Monday convicted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of crimes against humanity and sentenced her to death, holding her responsible for the brutal crackdown during the July 2024 uprising that ultimately forced her from office. Reacting to the judgement, Sheikh Hasina said that the verdict is "biased and politically motivated". Hasina, 78, defied court orders that she return from India to attend her trial about whether she ordered a deadly crackdown against the student-led uprising that ousted her.

“The verdicts announced against me have been made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate. They are biased and politically motivated,” a statement issued by Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League party read. The party said the call to put her to death revealed "the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government".

"Its guilty verdict against me was a foregone conclusion," Hasina added in the statement, claiming she would be willing to attend a fresh trial outside her home nation. "I am not afraid to face my accusers in a proper tribunal where the evidence can be weighed and tested fairly," she said. "That is why I have repeatedly challenged the interim government to bring these charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague."

Just in:Fmr Bangladesh PM Hasina reacts on death sentence on her. Says, it has been announced by a "rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate"

- Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 17, 2025

Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

The tribunal found the former PM guilty on all five charges of crimes against humanity, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Critics accused her of jailing political rivals, enacting harsh anti-press laws, and overseeing widespread human rights abuses, including the killing of opposition activists.

But the trial centred around the 1,400 people who were killed between July and August 2024, according to the United Nations.

The news outlet further said that the historic judgement concludes that Hasina and the two other accused, former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had orchestrated and enabled atrocities during the July-August movement.

"Accused prime minister Sheikh Hasina committed crimes against humanity by her incitement order and also failure to take preventive and punitive measures under charge 1," the ICT said as cited by Al Jazeera.

"Accused Sheikh Hasina committed one count of crimes against humanity by her order to use drones, helicopters and lethal weapons under charge number 2," the special tribunal said.

On July 10, the tribunal indicted Hasina, Asaduzzman, and Mamun on five charges of inciting, instigating and ordering the killing of 1,400 people to suppress the July Uprising, "superior command responsibility" and "joint criminal enterprise."

Hasina was ousted from power on August 5 2024, and fled to India in the face of a student-led mass uprising. It is believed that Asaduzzaman is also in India. The trial was proceeded in absentia after showing the two as fugitives, according to Bangladesh news 24.

What are charges against Sheikh Hasina?

Sheikh Hasina who headed the now-banned Awami Leagur party is facing a total of five charges. These include orchestrating mass killings of protesters in Dhaka, the use of helicopters and drones to fire on civilian crowds, the murder of student activist Abu Sayed, the incineration of bodies in Ashulia to destroy evidence and the coordinated killing of demonstrators in Chankharpul.

The case against Hasina and her two aides concerns crimes during July 15-August 5, 2024 student demonstrations against the government.

The formal charge documents run 8,747 pages, containing references, seized evidence and a detailed list of victims, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Hasina who fled the country in August 2024 has lived in New Delhi since then.

According to prosecutors say Sheikh Hasina made inflammatory remarks at a July 14, 2024 press conference at Ganabhaban, following which law enforcement personnel and ruling-party activists allegedly launched systematic attacks on students and civilians.

The ICT tribunal examined whether Hasina, Kamal and Mamun instigated, supported or allowed these assaults, and whether they failed to prevent or punish murder, attempted murder and torture committed during the crackdown as per Dhaka Tribune.

The country's former PM is accused of directing the use of helicopters, drones and live ammunition to contain the protests. Kamal and Mamun allegedly relayed and enforced these orders through their chain of command and prosecutors say this amounted to crimes against humanity through orders, abetment and conspiracy.

The trio face charges over the July 16, 2024 shooting death of Abu Sayeed in front of Begum Rokeya University. The prosecution alleged the killing followed directives from the top political and security leadership, making them liable for ordering, aiding and conspiring in the attack.

On August 5, 2024 six students were shot dead during law enforcement action in the Chankharpul area of Dhaka and Hasina, Kamal and Mamun have been charged with responsibility for the operation that led to the deaths.

Also on August 5, 2024 six people were shot in Ashulia; five bodies were burned, and the sixth, still alive, was allegedly burned alongside them. Prosecutors say the killings were executed with the knowledge, involvement and approval of the accused, the Bangladesh news outlet said.

Defence lawyer Md Amir Hossain has rejects the allegations as "false and fabricated", saying there is no documentary proof that Hasina ordered any killings, and that a "separate group" carried out the violence that destabilized the country as per the Dhaka Tribune report.

