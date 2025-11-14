PM Svyrydenko Reveals Level Of Additional Funding For Front-Line Territories In Draft 2026 Budget

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Svyrydenko reported this on Telegram.

"Support for frontline regions continues to be a priority for the government. It is important for us to ensure support for frontline regions both this year and to plan support for the next year," she said.

She also said that the draft 2026 budget includes additional funds for front-line territories, including UAH 10.6 billion in subsidies and UAH 30.9 billion to support regions that lost revenue due to the full-scale Russian invasion.

In addition, she stated that the government planned to increase salaries for primary and emergency healthcare workers in front-line regions by raising funding for the Program of Medical Guarantees (PMG) to UAH 191.6 billion.

"We expect the support of the members of parliament for this document in the Verkhovna Rada," she concluded.

About 4,800 civilians remain in Kostiantynivka, evacuation still possible

As Ukrinform previously reported, the government will allocate UAH 1 billion to eliminate the consequences of attacks in the most affected front-line regions, covering 93 communities across nine regions.

Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko / Telegram