GCC, Brazil's Abeeólica To Advance Carbon Market With New Collaboration At COP30

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Global Carbon Council (GCC), recognized as the Global South's first internationally accredited carbon market program under ICAO's CORSIA scheme, and Associação Brasileira de Energia Eólica e Novas Tecnologias (ABEEólica) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

The agreement marks a significant step toward strengthening Brazil's emerging carbon market and accelerating its readiness under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement.

The MoU was formally signed by Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of the Global Carbon Council, and Juliano Martins, Executive Advisor at ABEEólica on behalf of Elbia Gannoum, CEO of ABEEólica, in the presence of international climate leaders and key sector stakeholders. Signed on the sidelines of COP30, the agreement underscores the importance of high-integrity carbon markets in driving ambitious climate action and highlights Brazil's global leadership in renewable energy and carbon governance.

Through this partnership, GCC and ABEEólica will collaborate to build a transparent, credible, and Paris Agreement-aligned carbon market ecosystem in Brazil. Key areas of cooperation include:

. Capacity building and knowledge exchange on carbon markets, GCC program, Article 6.2 of Paris Agreement, MRV systems, registry infrastructure and other related aspects.

. Supporting recognition of GCC as an approved program for domestic carbon credits (CVREs) under the SBCE, as well as for ITMOs under Article 6.2 framework.

. Carrying out policy advocacy for GCC's Carbon Market Infrastructure (CMI)- Article 6.2 national registry.

. Facilitating engagement with ministries, regulators, and private sector players on above aspects, both during and beyond COP30.

Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of the Global Carbon Council, said:“Signing this agreement at COP30 in Belém is a meaningful step toward advancing high-integrity climate action. Brazil is shaping a robust carbon market architecture, and GCC is committed to supporting its Article 6.2 journey through trusted standards and global best practices.”

Elbia Gannoum, CEO of ABEEólica, added:“COP30 is a pivotal moment for Brazil's climate pathway. This agreement with GCC strengthens our shared efforts to build a credible, transparent, and internationally aligned carbon market that accelerates renewable energy growth and national climate goals.”