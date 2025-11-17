Unitree IPO Marks Shoucheng's Shift From Growth To Robot Application

HONG KONG, Nov 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – In the context of rapid evolution in the robotics industry, Shoucheng Holdings (0697) is gradually transforming from a traditional infrastructure operator into a new platform company with technological attributes. Its newly released 2025 third-quarter financial report not only demonstrates the company's solid operating fundamentals, but also clearly conveys its strategic path in the robotics industry chain-from“investment layout” toward“application implementation,” gradually building sustainable long-term growth capability.

I. Maintaining High-Speed Growth, with Operating Resilience Further Enhanced

The third-quarter report shows that Shoucheng Holdings' revenue increased 30% year-on-year to HKD 1.215 billion, while net profit attributable to shareholders rose 22% year-on-year to HKD 488 million. The asset operation business continued to expand, and the asset circulation business maintained high-yield contributions, together forming a stable and predictable operating base for the company.

Cash and financial assets reached HKD 8.55 billion, while the asset-liability ratio stood at only 31.5%. The company's financial structure remains sound, providing sufficient“margin of safety” for new investments and business incubation in robotics. On this steady operating foundation, the company announced a HKD 1 billion share repurchase plan over the next three years, with management demonstrating confidence in corporate value through long-term capital commitment.

II. Robotics Enter a Dual-Track Stage of“Investment Deepening + Application Validation”

Unlike many market participants who remain at the stage of technology demonstrations or laboratory prototypes, Shoucheng Holdings' robotics layout already shows a“two-line advancement” pattern:

One line upward, deepening investment along the industry chain; One line downward, deploying real application scenarios.

(1) Investment deepening: Key industry chain enterprises enter their capital-market sprint

Through its industrial funds, Shoucheng Holdings is investing in humanoid robots, embodied intelligence, flying robots, intelligent perception and other directions, focusing resources on globally competitive enterprises. Recent developments include:

Unitree Robotics completing IPO counseling, expected to become the first humanoid robot stock in the A-share market;

Yunshengchu completing its shareholding restructuring and officially entering the IPO preparation stage;

Multiple enterprises expected to be eligible for listing in 2026.

The capital-market progress of these enterprises will bring structural returns to Shoucheng Holdings' equity investment business and open new space for future profit growth.

(2) Application validation: Building a“scenario network” for large-scale robot deployment

To open the path from“technology” to“commercialization,” Shoucheng Holdings has not stopped at the investment level but has simultaneously built consumer-side and urban-side scenario networks. Examples include:

The“Taozhu New Craft Bureau” robot technology experience stores launched in Beijing, Chengdu, and airport landmarks, enabling robots to be“visible, usable, and purchasable”;

The“Shoucheng W” robot livestreaming studio, which enhances online reach through real-time demonstrations and consumer conversion models;

Pilot deployments of automatic charging robots, surgical robots, and educational robots in education, healthcare, and cultural-tourism scenes.

This dual-track structure-investment-driven and scenario-driven-allows Shoucheng to form early-stage resource barriers in“data, users, and demand,” becoming a key foundation for long-term expansion in the robotics sector.

III. From High-Speed Growth Toward Long-Term Expansion: 2026 as the Key Inflection Point

Shoucheng Holdings is entering a critical stage of transitioning from“performance growth” to a“growth logic” model.

On the financial side, stable asset operations provide a sufficient safety cushion;

On the industrial side, investments, scenario deployments, and capital-market progress in robotics are forming a reinforcing cycle.

As Unitree Robotics, Yunshengchu and other core enterprises enter the listing channel-combined with the nationwide rollout of experience stores, commercialization of autonomous charging robots, and expanding humanoid robot applications-the company's robotics business is expected to enter a“quantifiable contribution phase” in 2026.

In other words, over the past two years, Shoucheng Holdings has focused on building“infrastructure,” while in the coming years, it will begin to demonstrate“long-term growth attributes.”

Based on a foundation of solid financials and forward-looking industrial layout, Shoucheng Holdings is gradually forming a dual-engine model of“robotics investment + application.” As the industry approaches the window of scenario scale-up, the company is already positioned strategically. High-speed growth is the present; long-term growth is the direction. For Shoucheng Holdings, 2026 may only mark the beginning of a new stage.