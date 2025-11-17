Qatar Charity Signs Pact With Gambia Ministry To Enhance Social Protection

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gambia's Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare to strengthen co-operation in social protection, economic empowerment, and improving the quality of life for vulnerable groups.blade-->



The signing ceremony was attended by Fatou Sanyang Kinteh, Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare of Gambia; His Excellency Abdullah Jassim al-Kuwari, acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Qatar in Gambia; and Mustafa Essatte, director of QC's office in Gambia, alongside senior officials and civil society representatives. The MoU was signed by Ilo Jallow, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, and Mustafa Essatte, director of QC's office in Gambia.

The ceremony marked the distribution of essential aid, including 200 kitchen sets, 320 solar-powered lamps, 69 blood pressure monitors, 19 sewing machines, 14 vegetable stalls, and four electric wheelchairs for persons with disabilities.



Speaking at the event, Kinteh stressed the importance of this partnership, saying,“This co-operation represents a pivotal step in achieving the ministry's goals of strengthening social protection for vulnerable groups, empowering women economically and socially, improving care services for children and the elderly, and supporting social inclusion programmes to raise living standards in rural communities.

“We believe that working hand-in-hand with QC will deliver a tangible and sustainable impact on the ground,” the Minister said, thanking the Embassy of Qatar, QC, and the people of Qatar for their continued support.

Al-Kuwari lauded the initiative, noting its role in advancing social development and economic empowerment in Gambia.



Essatte said the MoU reflects a shared commitment to supporting vulnerable groups, empowering women, and improving living standards. He stressed the importance of joint efforts for sustainable impact and thanked the Minister, the Qatari envoy, and the people of Qatar for their continued support.

The ceremony also marked the distribution of essential aid, including 200 kitchen sets, 320 solar-powered lamps, 69 blood pressure monitors, 19 sewing machines, 14 vegetable stalls, and four electric wheelchairs for persons with disabilities.Over the past three months, QC's office in Gambia completed 28 solar-powered wells in 28 villages, benefiting about 8,400 people. The office also launched six sheep-farming projects and five poultry projects, distributed 62 sewing machines, set up 26 fruit and vegetable stalls, and provided three motorbikes, supporting 102 low-income families.Social and educational efforts included distributing 90 blood sugar monitors, 11 school bag and uniform provision projects, 15 bicycles for orphans, building a home for a mother of orphaned children, and constructing a mosque covering 80 sqm