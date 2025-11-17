403
100,000 Runners, 119 Locations For 10000 Plus Plants In The Fourth Edition Of Granules Green Heartfulness Run And Plantation Week
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 16 November 2025: The much-awaited Granules Green Heartfulness Run and Plantation Week which is in its fourth edition was held early morning today with over 100,000 participants from across India taking part from various locations. At Kanha Shanti Vanam alone - the headquarters of Heartfulness housing the largest meditation centre in the world - the participant turn-out was over 5000. The nationwide event is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (Govt. of India) and Fit India and is aimed at not only bringing communities together for health and unity but also to raise environmental consciousness. 119 Heartfulness Centres in India and few other overseas were designated for the event, while many also participated virtually.
Corporate teams, students and families joined the event across various categories at Kanha Shanti Vanam. The 21km Timed Run recorded its highest participation with 320 runners followed by 1000 runners in the 10km Timed Run. The 5km Timed Run witnessed 1500 runners while 2180 participants ran the 1.5km Non-Timed Family Run.
The run was flagged off by Shri Syed Kirmani- former India wicketkeeper and 1983 World Cup winner; Shri Pullela Gopichand - Chief National Coach for Indian National Badminton Team; Mrs. Uma Chigurupati- Executive Director, Granules India Limited; Shri Mahesh M. Bhagwat - IPS, Additional DGP, Law & Order; Shri Dil Raju- noted Filmmaker; Ms. Mehreen Pirzada - noted film actor; Smt. Pratima Patel - wife of Revered Daaji (Guide of Heartfulness & President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission); Mr. Sanjay Sehgal, Trustee & Director, Heartfulness Institute, Global Working Committee, Mrs. Rachna Mehta (GHR Event Director) and Mr. Anant Sanjeev Doogar (GHR - Race Director).
Shri Mahesh M. Bhagwat - IPS, Additional DGP, Law & Order said, "The fourth edition of Granules Green Heartfulness Run has got bigger than the previous years as can be seen by the turn-out. It goes to show the amount of awareness the initiative has brought among people to save and plant more trees. Be it fitness enthusiasts or green advocates, this marathon twins the purpose for the better and we hope to ten thousand additional plants since the previous editions."
"The Granules Green Heartfulness Run is a fantastic initiative for fitness enthusiasts and also ecological evangelists. The turnout has been growing every edition and it goes to show how people are growing more environmental conscious and this includes the sensibilities children are also developing towards saving the green cover. It is inspiring to come together for the good cause and joing Heartfulness in its greening movement," said Mrs. Uma Chigurupati - Executive Director, Granules India Limited.
"This year we have aimed to raise sufficient funds to rejuvenate an iconic park withing Hyderabad Metro area. In the past three editions the impact factor has been at 88,000+ runners, 20,000+ trees planted and maintained and over 80 locations across India having hosted the run. It is Daaji's keen desire that more and more people are sensitized to save our green cover and under his guidance the fourth edition is accelerating that impact factor and making this run for a cause contagious. Together we are bringing the positive change," said Mr. Sanjay Sehgal - Trustee and Director, Heartfulness Institute.
The key event partners included Medicover as the Medical Partner, IQ301 as the Timing Partner, Decathlon as the Sports Partner, Re-Active as T-shirt Partner, Community and 365 Run Club as Community Partners, Morph E-Mobility as the E-Mobility Partner, The Nile Mile as the Marathon Partner, and Forest by Heartfulness as the Forestation Partner.
Leading organisations such as Evernorth Health Services, Oak Tree Capital, Granules India, Symbiosis College, and the CRPF have joined this movement toward holistic well-being and environmental responsibility.
About Heartfulness:
Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalised into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India, with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centres are supported by many thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.
About Heartfulness:
Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalised into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India, with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centres are supported by many thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.
