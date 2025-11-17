Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme To Hedge The Company's Share-Based Incentive Programmes
|No. of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total previous announcement
|1,649,225
|13.72
|22,625,303.31
|10 November 2025
|45,089
|13.79
|621,881.01
|11 November 2025
|35,000
|13.66
|477,970.50
|12 November 2025
|35,000
|13.70
|479,500.00
|13 November 2025
|27,362
|13.72
|375,483.25
|14 November 2025
|35,000
|13.78
|482,468.00
|Total this period
|177,451
|13.74
|2,437,302.77
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,826,676
|13.72
|25,062,606.08
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 4,011,412 own shares corresponding to 2.72 % of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.
