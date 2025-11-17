Jordan To Face Mali In Friendly Match On Tuesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The national football team will meet Mali at 9 p.m. on Tuesday in a friendly match hosted in Tunisia, concluding the team's current training camp.The national team has been holding preparations in Tunisia, where it played a friendly against the Tunisian national team last Friday, a match that ended in a 3–2 loss for Jordan. The upcoming match against Mali will be the final test before the squad returns home.This training camp is part of Jordan's preparations for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 in Qatar and for upcoming competitions linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.Jordan has already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup for the first time in its history, becoming the first Arab team to guarantee a place in the tournament.