Drones Attack Power Substation In Russia's Ulyanovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Telegram channel Astra, according to Ukrinform.

The governor of Ulyanovsk region Oleksiy Russkikh wrote on Telegram about a drone attack that was allegedly repelled.

“An attack by enemy UAVs on the substation in the Veshkayma district has been repelled. There are no casualties or injuries. Special services are working at the site of the debris fall. Power supply to the settlements is operating as usual,” Russkikh stated.

At the same time, satellite data from NASA's FIRMS service recorded a fire at the 500 kV Veshkayma substation in the workers' settlement of the same name in Ulyanovsk region.

According to the media resource, this substation is a key link in the energy ring of the Volga region: it connects the power systems of Ulyanovsk region, Mordovia, Chuvashia, and Samara region. Large volumes of electricity pass through the facility, including power from the Syzran and Zhiguli hydroelectric plants directed toward central regions of the country. The substation is owned and serviced by the Volga branch of PJSC Rosseti.

Defence Forces strikein Samara region – General Staff

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 18, the Veshkayma substation in Ulyanovsk region - one of the key elements of Russia's energy system - was already attacked.

Illustrative photo